Lt Cdr Aanchal Sharma: Saluting the President on Rajpath will be a lifetime achievement

New Delhi

As the Indian Naval contingent marches to the gallant tune of Jai Bharati, for the Republic Day parade at Delhi’s Rajpath this year, it’ll be a splendidly inspiring sight to watch Lieutenant Commander Aanchal Sharma — an observer officer posted at the Indian Naval Air Squadron (INAS) 314 — lead the contingent of 96 young sailors and four officers, including herself. “Attired in ceremonials, marching briskly, and saluting the President on Rajpath will be a lifetime achievement for me; I will cherish it throughout my life,” she says with a josh in her voice that’s infectious.

More women are leading from the front in the armed forces now, and Lt Cdr Sharma opines: “As a woman officer, I feel no difference from any of my male counterparts. As a matter of fact, we are given equal opportunities and taskings. I have never felt second to anyone and the kind of atmosphere which is there in the Indian Navy is very inspiring. I will always be grateful to Indian Navy for making me a better officer everyday, and for giving every individual fair chance in every field.” And to those who watch her leading the contingent, this officer says: “Not only in the Armed Forces, but everywhere women have proved their mettle time and again. To all the young girls out there, I would like to say ‘Keep chasing your dreams!’ Perseverance, hard work and your dedication will always lead you to success.”

Honoured to lead the Indian Naval Contingent, she shares how its members are “full of passion and pride and each individual has the sense of honour to be a fauji”. As people, the world over, watched them practise every day of January, with pride and honour, this naval officer informs about the “gruelling” and “rigorous” efforts that went behind the preparations for the parade that began much before the practise sessions kick started. “In December end our contingent started practising at Rajpath, which was the second phase of our training. We used to assemble at sharp 5am, and after warming up and pre-rehearsal drills, commence with the parade practice that would continue for 5-6 hours. Our practice was conducted under the strict supervision of the Gunnery Officer and the drill instructors, who constantly monitored and guided the team for improvements in drill standards. They focussed on the minutest of details and intricacies of our drill providing the necessary course correction.... We have been practising for two months now. We started our journey at INS India wherein the officers were selected, followed by our training phase at INS Chilka, wherein we underwent our first phase of training. Our practice, which covered a distance of almost 16 kilometres daily was primarily focused on building our physical as well as mental strength, endurance and stamina. The initial days did cause a lot of fatigue, however, we all had one goal in mind and that was to make it to the Republic Day 2022 celebrations! With time we improved... see the contingent today, it is full of passion and pride. The josh and courage of the contingent is unmatchable. It’s indeed an honour to be leading the Indian Naval Contingent,” she adds.

Crediting the force for developing her personality as an individual, she shares how she felt a special inclination towards the defence forces since her childhood. “Though I worked in corporate for two years, I was not prepared to settle for less. I had always wanted to join in Combat Role, and at the time of my preparations Indian Navy provided the opportunity to join as an Observer - A Naval Air Tacticians, which obviously was my first choice. Since then the Indian Navy has given me ample opportunities to prove my mettle. Not only did the Navy help me build my physical strength, but also developed my skills intellectually as a Naval Air Operations Officer.”

In the last five and half years of her service, she has indeed achieved many milestones. “I was awarded the Most Promising Naval Orientation Cadet trophy in Naval Academy, Best in Overall Merit in Ground Subjects, during my Observer Phase, FOC-in-C (West) commendation during my Staff Appointment at INAS 314, and I am now leading the Naval Contingent at Rajpath,” she recalls, and shares about the time when she was undergoing intensive training at the Naval Academy, which provided her with an exercise to expose herself to her fear of height and water. Feeling proud to have overcome it, she says, “Now as an Observer, I am operating in the blue skies high above the oceans.”

