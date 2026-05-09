Lt Gen NS Raja Subramani named next CDS, Vice Adm Krishna Swaminathan new navy chief

Lieutenant General (Retd.) NS Raja Subramani has been appointed as the next Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), while Vice Admiral Krishna Swaminathan is set to take over as the new Navy chief.

L- Lt Gen Raja Subramani | R - Vice Adm Krishna Swaminathan(ANI photos)

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Lt Gen Subramani will also serve as the as Secretary to government of India, Department of Military Affairs.

The present Chief of Defence Staff, General Anil Chauhan, will complete his tenure on May 30, 2026.

​Lieutenant General NS Raja Subramani is currently the Military Adviser, National Security Council Secretariat and assumed charge on September 1 last year. Prior to that, he was the Vice Chief of the Army Staff from July 1, 2024, to July 31, 2025, and was General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Central Command from March 2023 till June 2024.

Lt Gen Subramani has been awarded several distinguished military honours during his service in the Indian Army, including PVSM (Param Vishisht Seva Medal), AVSM (Ati Vishisht Seva Medal), SM (Sena Medal), and VSM (Vishisht Seva Medal).

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