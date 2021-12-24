Ludhiana blast victim identified; former cop Gagandeep Singh who had links to drugs network

The man who was killed in the blast that took place inside Ludhiana district court on Thursday has been identified as Gagandeep Singh, a former cop. He was dismissed from the service in 2019 and spent two years in jail. He was released in the month of September. Gagandeep Singh had drug links, people familiar with the development said.

On Thursday, a bomb went off near the washroom on the second floor of the district court complex killing one person and injuring six others. With all political leaders reaching Ludhiana following the incident, the explosion posed a serious security challenge in front of the state government. According to initial reports, police suspected that the man killed in the explosion had something to do with it. Either he was carrying the explosive device or was trying to assemble, cops said earlier.

The blast prompted Union home secretary Ajay Bhalla to hold a high-level meeting on the security situation in the country on Friday. Intelligence Bureau Director Arvind Kumar, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and National Investigation Agency (NIA) Chief Kuldeep Singh and Border Security Force (BSF) Director General Pankaj Singh were among those present at the meeting that lasted for nearly an hour in the Home Ministry. Senior officials of NIA and Home Ministry were also present in the meeting.

Union law and justice minister Kiren Rijiju visited the Ludhiana district court on Friday and said the main purpose of his visit was to assure the people of Ludhiana as well as Punjab that by launching a coordinated effort with the state government, this incident will be thoroughly probed.

