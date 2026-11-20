German airline Lufthansa plans to cut 1,000 jobs as its turnaround efforts move slower than hoped, with the energy shock from the Iran war adding to headwinds, according to an internal letter seen by AFP on Friday.

Lufthansa plans to cut 1,000 jobs at its Frankfurt and Munich airports as its turnaround moves slower than hoped. (AP) more less

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The carrier embarked on a cost-cutting programme in 2024 to stem losses but the measures announced so far are "no longer sufficient", according to the letter sent to staff.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

During the first nine months of the year, the airline was losing on average 20 million euros ($22 million) a month, it said.

"The year 2026 has set us back: the war in the Middle East, the still very high fuel costs, nine days of strike action and our already very high cost base have intensified the situation," the letter said.

Also read: Polymarket says 'we’ll keep growing' after laying off full-time employees, cutting contractors

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Germany's flag carrier now plans to cut 1,000 full-time positions at the Frankfurt and Munich airports, amounting to around 2.5 percent of its roughly 40,000 employees. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Germany's flag carrier now plans to cut 1,000 full-time positions at the Frankfurt and Munich airports, amounting to around 2.5 percent of its roughly 40,000 employees. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Lufthansa, which also operates carriers including Austrian, Swiss and Brussels Airlines, last year announced plans to cut 4,000 jobs across the whole group by 2030, mainly targeting administrative roles.

It was not immediately clear whether the cuts disclosed on Friday were included in this round of layoffs, or in addition. A Lufthansa spokesman declined to give further details.

The Cockpit union, which represents Lufthansa pilots, said the airline was trying to "stir up uncertainty and to put pressure on employees" as the two sides were engaged in negotiations over pay and work conditions.

Also read: Dutch airline KLM announces 1,000 job cuts; CEO Marjan Rintel cites rising fuel prices, global instability

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

They accused Lufthansa of announcing the 1,000 job losses without sufficient detail, such as which departments would be impacted and whether the cuts would be part of the previously announced layoffs.

Despite the woes of the flagship airline, the wider group is in good financial health.

It reported a 30-per cent jump in profits for the July-September period, beating forecasts, boosted by demand for premium tickets on long-haul routes.

But surging fuel costs since the start of the US war on Iran are weighing on the group, with its annual fuel bill set to come in two billion euros higher this year than in 2025.