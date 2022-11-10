Lupin Aptivate Achchi Bhook School Foodie Quiz 2022: Lifting the lid off the questions of India’s largest food quiz

Over the weekend, when the entire world turns its collective thoughts to good food and eating, HT School and Slurrp, in association with Lupin, organised a pan-India food quiz for students of grades 1 to 6, Lupin Aptivate Achchi Bhook School Foodie Quiz 2022. The Selection Round of the quiz was conducted on 30th October, between 12:00 PM (IST) and 01:00 PM (IST). It saw registrations from over 10,000 students of more than 3,000 schools across 325 cities and towns spread over 28 States and Union Territories of India. With such a massive turnout from students all over the country, the Lupin Aptivate Achchi Bhook School Foodie Quiz 2022 has turned out to be India’s largest food quiz. What’s more, it allowed parents and kids to play together as a team.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Expressing his delight at the response garnered by this online food quiz, Mr. Meghashyam Shirodkar, one of the quizmasters, says, “Food is an integral part of who we are, both as human beings as well as curious social animals. A platform like the Lupin Aptivate Achchi Bhook School Foodie Quiz 2022 is the perfect appetiser to stimulate love for, and understanding of, the myriad ways in which we consume food as well as the unimaginable ties with which food connects us all together as global citizens. To get young minds hooked onto the ambrosia that is food and spark a love for all the things that sustain our bodies is the greatest pychological bon appetit ever!”

While the Prelims of Lupin Aptivate Achchi Bhook School Foodie Quiz 2022 was conducted online asynchronously, the Finale was held on Zoom and hosted by reputed quizmasters, Dr. Navin Jayakumar, Mr. Avinash Mudaliar and Mr. Meghashyam Shirodkar. This 1-hour-long child-and-parent online session covered a wide range of food-related topics, such as world cuisines, science behind food, different types of diets, food and nutrition, food sources, food facts, food groups, ayurvedic foods, food and health, history of food, and the origin of food, in both type-in and multiple-choice formats. In the Prelims round, the quizzers had to attempt 45 questions, and in the hour-long Finale, they were challenged with 35 questions.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

What made the Foodie Quiz so delicious was its perfect recipe - a blend of easy, medium, tough, tricky and funny questions. Here’s a sneak peek at some of them. One of the easiest questions was a visual showing several chefs standing near an upside down kadhai, tossing a large white circle of dough into the air. Participants had to identify what was being prepared.

The answer, of course, was everyone’s favourite Roomali Roti, making it the most answered as well as most correctly answered question of the quiz.

In stark contrast, the question ‘In Scoville units, the Carolina Reaper (USA) rates about 2.2 million. The highest Indian entry on the list comes from the North-East, at 1.58 million.

Guntur in Andhra Pradesh is the largest centre for its trade in Asia. Which New World fruit/vegetable are we talking about?’ proved too tough for many, making it the least answered of all the questions in the final round. The answer, obviously, was chillies!

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Some of the other popular questions also showed the young participants’ grasp of world cuisine as well as awareness of current events. The poser ‘Often served in steamer baskets, what name that roughly translates to “touch your heart” is given to bite-sized portions of

Chinese food that are traditionally consumed with tea for breakfast or lunch, but never dinner?’ was wolfed down by most finalists, as was this question: ‘Popular in Eastern European cuisine, and the national dish of Ukraine, what sour soup gains its distinctive red colour from beets? UNESCO recently placed it on the List of Intangible Cultural Heritage in Need of Urgent Safeguarding because of the danger posed by the Russian invasion.’

The quizzers also showed a keen understanding about the USPs of Lupin Aptivate syrup, dispatching with ease such questions as ‘Lupin’s Aptivate Syrup is a tonic that helps children stimulate their appetite. What delicious flavour does Aptivate Syrup come in?’ Another crowd favourite that tickled everyone’s sweet tooth was ‘What is the main ingredient of the Hyderabadi dish Khubani ka Meetha?’ Parents and children alike were unanimous in their answers for yet another question that was asked, ‘Made using a variety of fresh vegetables, what dish, popular in winter, gets its name from a term meaning ‘upside down’ in Gujarati?’

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Finale saw participation from the top 160 teams and the enthusiasm of the finalists in this battle of brains was unparalleled, to say the least. While there are prizes worth Rs.2.5 lakhs up for grabs, all participants will also receive digital certificates of participation.

Passion for quizzing runs in the DNA of HT School. It aims to place India at the centre of the global quizzing map. So, alongside mega quizzing events such as the Lupin Aptivate Achchi Bhook School Foodie Quiz 2022, ClassAct 2022, The Hindustan Times Republic Day Quiz (conducted in January) and Smartacus 2022, The Hindustan Times National Interschool Quiz (conducted on 15th August), it has launched Quizverse, India’s first online quizzing community catering to school students. Quizverse is designed to be the ultimate one-stop destination for all budding quizzers. The aim is to take quizzing to the masses and encourage kids enjoy their learning experience through fun-filled interactions.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON