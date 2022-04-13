Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Made in India Covid vaccines better than Pfizer, Moderna: SII's Adar Poonawalla
india news

Made in India Covid vaccines better than Pfizer, Moderna: SII's Adar Poonawalla

Speaking to ANI, Poonawalla said, "The Covid-19 vaccines which have been made in India are providing more protection against the disease than mRNA vaccines like Pfizer and Moderna."
On being asked about the export of the Covishield Covid-19 vaccine, Adar Poonawalla
Published on Apr 13, 2022 04:22 PM IST
ANI |

Serum Institute of India (SII) CEO Adar Poonawalla on Wednesday claimed that "Made in India" Covid-19 vaccines have provided more protection against the coronavirus infection than mRNA vaccines like Pfizer and Moderna.

Speaking to ANI, the SII CEO said, "The Covid-19 vaccines which have been made in India are providing more protection against the disease than mRNA vaccines like Pfizer and Moderna."

"It's good that vaccines like Pfizer and Moderna are not introduced in India, because in countries like US people have taken 2nd and 3rd booster dose and still many are getting infected with Corona but in India, our vaccines have given good protection," Poonawala stated.

On being asked about the export of the Covishield Covid-19 vaccine, the SII CEO informed that India has exported it to more than 80 countries so far.

"We have exported Covishield to more than 80 countries and 10 crore doses so far. Now, the demand for Covid vaccine has been reduced due to declining cases," he added.

RELATED STORIES

He also added that "In some countries where mRNA vaccine was given, many people were hospitalised and cases were reported in those countries because they were not providing good protection against the viral infection." 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
serum institute of india adar poonawalla pfizer moderna
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP