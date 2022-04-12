Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Made-in-India Dornier to make 1st commercial flight on Dibrugarh-Pasighat route on April 12

Alliance Air said it will be India's first commercial airline to fly Indian-made aircraft for civil operations.
First commercial flight of made-in-India Dornier plane on Dibrugarh-Pasighat route on April 12 (ANI)
Published on Apr 12, 2022 12:31 PM IST
PTI

Alliance Air's made-in-India Dornier 228 aircraft will be deployed for its first commercial flight on Dibrugarh-Pasighat route on Tuesday, the Ministry of Civil Aviation said on Monday.

The Centre-run Alliance Air had in February signed an agreement with the government-owned Hindustan Aeronautics Limited to lease two 17-seater Dornier 228 aircraft. The airline received its first Dornier 228 plane on April 7.

Its first flight will be on Tuesday between Dibrugarh in Assam and Pasighat in Arunachal Pradesh to boost connectivity in the northeastern states, the airline said in a statement.

Alliance Air said it will be India's first commercial airline to fly Indian-made aircraft for civil operations.

Also read: HAL introduces 19-seater civil aircraft, plans to deploy under Udaan scheme

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, there will also be inauguration of first flying training organisation at Lilabari, Assam, it mentioned.

Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will be present on the occasion of Dornier 228's first flight and the flying training organisation's opening.

Till date, Dornier 228 planes are used by the armed forces only.

