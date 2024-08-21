Madhya Pradesh: ABVP takes to streets over use of Pakistan flags in school play

Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the student wing of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s ideological fount Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), took to the streets on Wednesday demanding the registration of a case against a school in Madhya Pradesh’s Ratlam for using Pakistani flags for a scene on partition in a play on India’s independence struggle. The workers of ABVP blocked the Mhow-Neemuch Road. ABVP demanded the registration of a case against the school. (X)

District collector Rajesh Batham said that they were looking into the matter even as Ratlam’s Child Welfare Committee (CWC) issued a notice to the district education officer seeking cancellation of a school’s recognition. The notice said “anti-national activities” were organised in the school on August 15 by giving Pakistani flags to children aged between three and four. “Who gave the flag of any other country, especially the flag of Pakistan, to small children? What is your intention behind this?” it asked.

The notice said the school tried to influence the minds of children without caring for the country’s dignity and integrity. It added the children were being poisoned against the nation. “This is what it seems at first glance. If such anti-national acts are being done by children openly on Independence Day, then it can be understood what kind of feelings are being filled in their minds towards the nation on the remaining days.”

The notice said recognition of the school should be cancelled immediately and the children should be admitted to other schools. “Strict action should be taken against the school owner,” the notice said.

Deepak Panth, the school director, said the play was based on the independence struggle. ‎”The flags were used to depict a scene of the partition of India and Pakistan. It had flags of both countries. Someone filmed one scene which went viral on social media. We have the script. We organised a play to tell the story of independence to children. We have also apologised,” said Panth.