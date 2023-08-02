Houses of poor to be built on 23,000 acre of land freed of mafia, says Madhya Pradesh CM

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday said “pucca” houses will be built on 23,000 acres of land freed of mafia in the state.

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan digitally transferred ₹ 300 crore under the scheme into the accounts of the beneficiaries (Shivraj Singh Chouhan Twitter)

“Our government has taken stringent action against mafia and freed 23,000 acres of land, which will now be used to construct pucca houses for landless poor people,” the CM said, addressing an event held to distribute aid to 100,000 beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban).

A total of ₹300 crore has been transferred into the accounts of the beneficiaries.

So far, around 70,000 beneficiaries have shifted to the new houses built under the PM housing scheme across the state, the CM said.

The chief minister also said that labourers coming from the villages to the cities for work will soon get food at a subsidised rate of ₹5 under the Deendayal Rasoi Yojana.

During the event, Chouhan also rewarded the best performing civic bodies based on their progress in the housing scheme.