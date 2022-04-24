Madhya Pradesh CM announces 1 crore for family of personnel who died in J&K

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan on Sunday announced a relief of ₹1 Crore for the family of the security personnel who died in the line of duty on Friday in Jammu and Kashmir’s Sunjwan. Assistant Sub-Inspector Shankar Prasad Patel of the CISF (Central Industrial Security Force) hailed from the state. The chief minister has also promised a government job to a family member of the security personnel, news agency ANI reported.

Naugawan village in Madhya Pradesh's Satna district on Sunday was preparing to bid a final adieu to the security personnel.

The Madhya Pradesh government will also place an idol of Patel, and name an institution after him as a tribute. “...Along with that, an idol of personnel will be placed at an appropriate spot after discussions with the family and an institution will be named after him,” the chief minister was quoted as saying by ANI.

ASI SP Patel lost his life on Friday when Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorists attacked a bus carrying CISF personnel in Jammu, two days ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit.

The Central Industrial Security Force also held a wreath-laying ceremony for the personnel on Friday. Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) Manoj Sinha expressed condolences to the bereaved family and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured. "I salute India's brave son and CISF's ASI SP Patel, who made the supreme sacrifice while fighting terrorists at Sunjwan, Jammu. His gallant deeds will never be forgotten. We stand in solidarity with his bereaved family. Prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured," tweeted the office of the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir.

A bus, carrying 15 CISF personnel going for morning shift duties, was attacked by the terrorists at about 4.25 am hours in Jammu on Friday. Two Jaish terrorists were later shot dead.

(With inputs from ANI)

