Madhya Pradesh CM says Covid under control, announces reopening of schools

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday said that the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) situation in the state is under control. He also announced the opening of schools from July 25.

"Covid-19 is under control for now. We're monitoring the situation. Preparations are being done for third wave," Chouhan said.

"Schools will begin for classes 11 and 12 from July 25 at 50 per cent capacity," the chief minister added.

The daily cases of Covid-19 have been steadily falling in Madhya Pradesh over the past few weeks. From a peak of over 13,000 cases in April-May, the state recorded 23 fresh cases and two fatalities on Tuesday. This took the state-wide tally and death toll to 7,91,583 and 10,508, respectively.

A total of 7,80,796 patients have recovered from the infection so far, leaving the central state with 279 active cases, the state government's health department said.

Of the 52 districts in the state, only nine reported fresh cases on Tuesday. Among them, state capital Bhopal recorded 11 new infections, Indore four, Sagar two and Gwalior, Jabalpur, Niwari, Rajgarh, Sehore and Seoni one each.

With 72,511 swab samples tested during the day, the total number of tests conducted in the state crossed the 1.3 crore mark, according to Madhya Pradesh government.