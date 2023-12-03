Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / India News / MP 2023 Live: Narsingpur, Tendukheda, Gadarwara, Seoni-Malwa, Narmadapuram, Sohagpur, Pipariya (SC), Udaipura updates
Live

MP 2023 Live: Narsingpur, Tendukheda, Gadarwara, Seoni-Malwa, Narmadapuram, Sohagpur, Pipariya (SC), Udaipura updates

ByAditi Srivastava
Dec 03, 2023 06:55 AM IST

Madhya Pradesh Live Election Results for Narsingpur, Tendukheda, Gadarwara, Seoni-Malwa, Narmadapuram, Sohagpur, Pipariya (SC), Udaipura assembly constituencies

The Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections were held on 17 November 2023 to elect all 230 members of Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly. The state saw a record voter turnout of 76.22%. The votes will be counted, and the results will be declared on 3 December 2023. Hoshangabad Lok Sabha Constituency consists of Narsingpur, Tendukheda, Gadarwara, Seoni-Malwa, Narmadapuram, Sohagpur, Pipariya (SC), Udaipura assembly constituencies.

A voter gets her finger marked as she casts her vote for the Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections (ANI Photo)(ANI)

There are 230 assembly segments in Madhya Pradesh, and the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is facing off against the Congress. The BJP is predicted to win more over 150 seats, according to the third exit poll.

Counting is underway for Hoshangabad area constituencies:

ConstituencyLeading CandidateParty
NarsingpurCounting to begin
TendukhedaCounting to begin
GadarwaraCounting to begin
Seoni-MalwaCounting to begin
NarmadapuramCounting to begin
SohagpurCounting to begin
Pipariya (SC)Counting to begin
UdaipuraCounting to begin

Winning candidates from 2018 elections in Hoshangabad area constituencies

In March 2020, 22 Congress MLAs stepped down and joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) under Jyotiraditya Scindia's leadership. This resulted in the state government's collapse and the resignation of Chief Minister Kamal Nath. Subsequently, the BJP established the state government, with Shivraj Singh Chouhan taking the role of Chief Minister.

Constituency2018 Sitting MLAParty
NarsingpurJalam Singh Patel "munnaBJP
TendukhedaSanjay Sharma "sanju Bhaiya'INC
GadarwaraSuneeta PatelINC
Seoni-MalwaPremshanker Kunjilal VermaBJP
NarmadapuramDr.Sitasaran SharmaBJP
SohagpurVijaypal SinghBJP
Pipariya (SC)Thakurdas NagwanshiBJP
UdaipuraDevendra Singh PatelINC

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election: Full Coverage link

https://www.hindustantimes.com/elections/madhya-pradesh-assembly-election

Follow all the updates here:

  • Sat, 02 Dec 2023 05:55 PM

    Madhya Pradesh Poll Results: Counting will begin at 8 am

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
madhya pradesh madhya pradesh election assembly elections
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.