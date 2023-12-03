MP 2023 Live: Narsingpur, Tendukheda, Gadarwara, Seoni-Malwa, Narmadapuram, Sohagpur, Pipariya (SC), Udaipura updates

The Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections were held on 17 November 2023 to elect all 230 members of Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly. The state saw a record voter turnout of 76.22%. The votes will be counted, and the results will be declared on 3 December 2023. Hoshangabad Lok Sabha Constituency consists of Narsingpur, Tendukheda, Gadarwara, Seoni-Malwa, Narmadapuram, Sohagpur, Pipariya (SC), Udaipura assembly constituencies.

There are 230 assembly segments in Madhya Pradesh, and the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is facing off against the Congress. The BJP is predicted to win more over 150 seats, according to the third exit poll.

Counting is underway for Hoshangabad area constituencies:

Constituency Leading Candidate Party Narsingpur Counting to begin Tendukheda Counting to begin Gadarwara Counting to begin Seoni-Malwa Counting to begin Narmadapuram Counting to begin Sohagpur Counting to begin Pipariya (SC) Counting to begin Udaipura Counting to begin

Winning candidates from 2018 elections in Hoshangabad area constituencies

In March 2020, 22 Congress MLAs stepped down and joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) under Jyotiraditya Scindia's leadership. This resulted in the state government's collapse and the resignation of Chief Minister Kamal Nath. Subsequently, the BJP established the state government, with Shivraj Singh Chouhan taking the role of Chief Minister.

Constituency 2018 Sitting MLA Party Narsingpur Jalam Singh Patel "munna BJP Tendukheda Sanjay Sharma "sanju Bhaiya' INC Gadarwara Suneeta Patel INC Seoni-Malwa Premshanker Kunjilal Verma BJP Narmadapuram Dr.Sitasaran Sharma BJP Sohagpur Vijaypal Singh BJP Pipariya (SC) Thakurdas Nagwanshi BJP Udaipura Devendra Singh Patel INC

