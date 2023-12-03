MP 2023 Live: Narsingpur, Tendukheda, Gadarwara, Seoni-Malwa, Narmadapuram, Sohagpur, Pipariya (SC), Udaipura updates
Madhya Pradesh Live Election Results for Narsingpur, Tendukheda, Gadarwara, Seoni-Malwa, Narmadapuram, Sohagpur, Pipariya (SC), Udaipura assembly constituencies
The Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections were held on 17 November 2023 to elect all 230 members of Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly. The state saw a record voter turnout of 76.22%. The votes will be counted, and the results will be declared on 3 December 2023. Hoshangabad Lok Sabha Constituency consists of Narsingpur, Tendukheda, Gadarwara, Seoni-Malwa, Narmadapuram, Sohagpur, Pipariya (SC), Udaipura assembly constituencies.
There are 230 assembly segments in Madhya Pradesh, and the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is facing off against the Congress. The BJP is predicted to win more over 150 seats, according to the third exit poll.
Counting is underway for Hoshangabad area constituencies:
|Constituency
|Leading Candidate
|Party
|Narsingpur
|Counting to begin
|Tendukheda
|Counting to begin
|Gadarwara
|Counting to begin
|Seoni-Malwa
|Counting to begin
|Narmadapuram
|Counting to begin
|Sohagpur
|Counting to begin
|Pipariya (SC)
|Counting to begin
|Udaipura
|Counting to begin
Winning candidates from 2018 elections in Hoshangabad area constituencies
In March 2020, 22 Congress MLAs stepped down and joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) under Jyotiraditya Scindia's leadership. This resulted in the state government's collapse and the resignation of Chief Minister Kamal Nath. Subsequently, the BJP established the state government, with Shivraj Singh Chouhan taking the role of Chief Minister.
|Constituency
|2018 Sitting MLA
|Party
|Narsingpur
|Jalam Singh Patel "munna
|BJP
|Tendukheda
|Sanjay Sharma "sanju Bhaiya'
|INC
|Gadarwara
|Suneeta Patel
|INC
|Seoni-Malwa
|Premshanker Kunjilal Verma
|BJP
|Narmadapuram
|Dr.Sitasaran Sharma
|BJP
|Sohagpur
|Vijaypal Singh
|BJP
|Pipariya (SC)
|Thakurdas Nagwanshi
|BJP
|Udaipura
|Devendra Singh Patel
|INC
- Sat, 02 Dec 2023 05:55 PM
Madhya Pradesh Poll Results: Counting will begin at 8 am