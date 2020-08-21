Madhya Pradesh first state to offer govt jobs on basis of NRA test score: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

india

Updated: Aug 21, 2020 13:52 IST

Madhya Pradesh will become the first state in the country to offer government jobs on the basis of marks obtained in the National Recruitment Agency (NRA) test, chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said.

Chouhan’s announcement on Thursday came a day after the Union cabinet approved the setting up of NRA to conduct a Common Eligibility Test (CET) for selecting candidates for a majority of central government jobs. Union information and broadcasting minister Prakash Javadekar had said the decision will allow job seekers to take one common test and save costs and time spent on writing multiple exams.

“Madhya Pradesh is the first state in the country to take this unprecedented decision of giving government jobs to youths of the state on the basis of their NRA score. Other states can also emulate it to give relief to their sons and daughters,” Chouhan tweeted.

“We had already decided that only the youth of the state will have the right to government jobs in Madhya Pradesh. Now you will also get rid of the wasteful expenditure and travelling due to repeated examinations. My children my priority is to make your life enjoyable and better,” he said.

The chief minister also released a statement saying the country’s youth will now be able to appear in just one test, CET, in place of individual examinations such as Staff Selection Commission (SSC), Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) and Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS).

“This will not only save candidates’ time but also enable transparency in the recruitment process. The examinations will be conducted online and every district will have at least one examination centre,” Chouhan was quoted as saying in a statement, according to news agency ANI.

He also said that efforts were being made to make Madhya Pradesh self-reliant and the main priority was for the state’s resources to be given to the children of the state.

“A remarkable decision has been taken to implement the decision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and to provide jobs only on the basis of marks obtained in the examinations conducted by NRA. We will give shape to the dream of Atmanirbhar Bharat of PM Modi by realising the dream of Atmanirbhar Madhya Pradesh,” he added.

NRA will set up examination centres in every district of the country, according to a statement issued by the Union ministry of personnel, public grievances and pensions on Wednesday.

The agency will conduct a separate CET each for graduates, higher secondary (Class 12) students and Class 10 candidates for non-technical posts to which recruitment is currently carried out by SSC, RRBs and IBPS. It will benefit around 25 million aspirants who apply for multiple government jobs every year and have to apply for each exam separately.

