12 killed as truck hits devotees, crashes into Gwalior temple gate; mechanical failure suspected

Twelve people were killed and 29 injured after a truck ran over devotees near Shitala Mata Temple in Gwalior before crashing into the temple's entrance gate late on Saturday, police said. The force of the impact sent a section of the gateway wall crashing down, trapping several people under the debris, they added.
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According to Gwalior superintendent of police (SP) Dharamveer Yadav, a preliminary investigation suggested a mechanical failure that caused the driver to lose control.
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Five devotees reportedly sustained grievous injuries and were rushed to different hospitals in Gwalior, while others sustained minor injuries. All deceased are from Gwalior and neighbouring districts.
Deep Dive
How did the truck reach the devotees despite heavy-vehicle restrictions near Shitala Mata Temple?
Police said the truck was stopped at a barricade, but the driver lost control on a slope, reportedly because of mechanical failure. It then broke through the barricades and hit devotees, stalls and the temple gate.
What safety measures are being reviewed at crowded religious venues?
A committee in West Bengal was tasked with reviewing crowd management, exit routes and structural safety at major puja venues. Proposed measures include wider exits, adequate lighting and removing bottlenecks.
How were the injured in the Gwalior truck accident being supported?
The injured were taken to hospitals in Gwalior for treatment. The district collector said they were receiving medical assistance funded through the Red Cross.
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"On the occasion of Saptami, a large crowd from Gwalior and surrounding districts had gathered at the temple late on (Saturday) night. In view of the crowd, entry of heavy vehicles was restricted," Yadav said.
"Around 1.30am, a truck laden with paddy coming from the Chinor side was stopped by police at the barricade, but the driver lost control on the slope and plowed into roadside stalls and devotees," he said. The truck then broke through the barricades and struck the entrance gate after running over devotees and stalls.
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Police said five-six prasad stalls were damaged and nearly 41 people were hit in the accident. Rescue teams and police immediately rushed to the spot and pulled out those trapped under the collapsed wall.
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Police said five-six prasad stalls were damaged and nearly 41 people were hit in the accident. Rescue teams and police immediately rushed to the spot and pulled out those trapped under the collapsed wall.
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District collector Ruchika Chauhan said the injured are being treated with Red Cross funds and all necessary medical assistance is being provided.
I have spent over a decade chronicling Madhya Pradesh’s political and social landscape, covering politics, investigative journalism, crime, human interest, and government policy, blending sharp insight with ground‑level depth. I have closely tracked three assembly elections, three Lok Sabha elections, leadership transitions in MP while exposing governance lapses, tender irregularities, and flawed policy rollouts. My reports have revealed gaps in the Cheetah project, irregularities in medical education, rigging in recruitment exams, and loopholes in policy implementation. In crime reporting, I have moved beyond FIRs to map systemic patterns — from organised crime networks and gender‑based violence to custodial accountability — balancing urgency with sensitivity. My journalism is defined by a commitment to human interest. I have profiled the marginalised Bancchda community, documented atrocities against tribal groups, and highlighted efforts to preserve their culture through heritage liquor and revival of spiritual practices. I have reported on farmers struggling with failed MSP promises, giving voice to those often reduced to statistics in policy files. Passionate about field reporting, I have reported on rampant sand mining in Chambal and Narmada, pharmaceutical companies supplying medicines under altered names, the dire condition of schools and colleges, the plight of commercial sex workers, and skewed sex ratios in specific districts. Beyond deadlines, and as HT’s state correspondent and assistant editor in Madhya Pradesh, I engage with ministers, farmers, students, and activists, believing the best policy stories begin with a single human voice. A postgraduate in Journalism and Mass Communication, I also hold a diploma in sports journalism.
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Home/India News/12 killed as truck hits devotees, crashes into Gwalior temple gate; mechanical failure suspected
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