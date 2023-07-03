Madhya Pradesh man keeps dead wife's body in freezer; woman's brother alleges murder

Police on Sunday recovered the body of a woman kept in a mortuary freezer at her house in Rewa district of Madhya Pradesh after her brother alleged in a complaint that she was killed by her husband, while the latter claimed that she died of jaundice, an official said.

The woman's husband said she died on Friday and he kept the body in the freezer at home as he waited for their son's return from Mumbai for her funeral, he said.

The police sent the woman's body for a post-mortem to know the cause of her death.

"We recovered the body of a 40-year-old woman, identified as Sumitri, after her brother Abhay Tiwari complained to us that his brother-in-law killed her in a hush-hush manner," police inspector of the City Kotwali police station Vijay Singh told PTI.

"However, the deceased woman's husband Bharat Mishra said he kept her body in a freezer at his house for their son's return home from Mumbai for the funeral," he said.

The police official said they have sent her body for post-mortem to ascertain the cause of her death. "Her husband told us that she was suffering from jaundice and died due to it on June 30," he added.

In his complaint, Tiwari alleged that neither his brother-in-law Mishra nor his family informed him or his relatives about his sister's death, and he came to know about it this morning, the inspector said.

The complainant alleged that Mishra used to beat his sister and that she might have died due to it. "We have admitted the complaint and are waiting for the autopsy report to act accordingly," Singh said.

