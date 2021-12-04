Madhya Pradesh panchayat elections to be held in 3 phases from Jan 6: Commission

BHOPAL: : Madhya Pradesh’s panchayat elections will be held in three phases with voting on January 6, January 28 and February 14, 2021, state election commissioner Basant Pratap Singh said on Saturday.Singh said the model code of conduct in the state has kicked in with the announcement of the poll schedule.

“The last election was held in 2014 December and the tenure has been completed in 2020 but due to Covid 19, it delayed. Now, the commission has decided to conduct it as the positivity rate in MP is less than 0.1% for the past five months,” Singh said.

The top election official mandated to conduct local body elections said the state commission will follow Covid 19 protocols. “If the number of Covid cases increases in January and February, a decision will be taken accordingly,” he said.

The official also explained that the commission was opting for three phrases since it only has 55,000 electronic voting machines (EVM). “We will use sealed detachable memory module in the EVMs to keep a record of results,” he said.

The process of filing nominations for the first and second phases will start from December 13.Counting for sarpanch and panch elections will be held at the booth after the polling, while the votes for janpad panchayat and zila panchayat members will be counted at the block headquarters.

Results of elections for janpad panchayat members will be announced at the block headquarters on February 22. The results of zila panchayat members’ election will be declared at the district headquarters on February 23, Singh said.

According to news agency PTI, polling for 859 posts of district panchayats across 52 districts, 6,727 posts of 313 janpad panchayats, sarpanch of 22,581 village panchayats and 3,62,754 posts of panch members will be held over the three phases.

In the first phase, polling for 6,283 village panchayats and 85 janpad panchayats across nine districts will be held on January 6, 2022.The polling for 110 janpad panchayats and 8,015 village panchayats across seven districts will be held in the second phase on January 28.

Elections for 8,397 village panchayats and 118 janpad panchayats across 36 districts will be held on February 16 in the third phase, Singh said.

