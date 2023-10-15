Madhya Pradesh polls: Indore's food hub promises ‘poha, jalebi’ for early voters on Nov 17

Ahead of the Madhya Pradesh assembly elections polling, the proprietors of shops located in '56 Dukan' - a famous food hub in Indore - have decided to offer free snacks like ‘poha’ and ‘jalebi’ for voters who cast their votes early in the morning before 9 am. The move is aimed at motivating the voters to exercise their franchise and boost voter turnout.

Madhya Pradesh will go to polls on November 17 while counting of votes will take place on December 3.(PTI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to Gunjan Sharma, president of the 56 Dukan Traders Association, since Indore occupies the top position in the country as far as cleanliness is concerned, the traders want the city to be at the top in voting as well. “For this, we have decided to offer free poha and jalebi to those who cast their vote early…The offer will remain valid only till 9 am on November 17. Voters will have to show the indelible ink mark to avail of the offer,” he told news agency PTI.

Sharma also added that voters casting their votes after 9 am will be given a discount of 10 percent on the two snack items throughout the day.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Poha-Jalebi is Indore's favourite breakfast combo.

Notably, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has given the status of 'Clean Street Food Hub” to 56 Dukan.

The elections to the 230-member Madhya Pradesh assembly will be held in a single phase on November 17, and the results will be declared on December 3. The state will see a tough fight between the BJP and Congress.

While the saffron party has announced 136 candidates out of the 230 seats so far, the Congress released its first list of 144 candidates.

(With inputs from PTI)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON