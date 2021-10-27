Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Madhya Pradesh: Sachin Pilot to address 3 poll rallies today

Sachin Pilot will hold meetings in support of Congress candidates in by-elections in Madhya Pradesh
Senior Congress leader Sachin Pilot (File Photo / PTI)
Published on Oct 27, 2021 05:54 AM IST
PTI |

Congress leader and former Rajasthan deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot will address three election rallies in Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday. He will hold meetings in support of Congress candidates in by-elections in Madhya Pradesh on Friday, according to a statement.

The Congress leader is scheduled to hold rallies at Chaigaon in Pandhana at 11am, at Sanawad in Badwah at 12:30pm, and at Mundi in Mandhata constituency at 3pm.

