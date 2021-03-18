Covid-19: Madhya Pradesh temporarily stops bus service to and from Maharashtra

The Madhya Pradesh state transport authority announced on Thursday that it is temporarily suspending bus services with Maharashtra, which has been badly hit by the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic. The temporary suspension of inter-state bus service will come into effect from March 20 and will remain in place till March 31, news agency ANI reported.

The decision was taken by chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan during a meeting to review the Covid-19 situation with municipal commissioners and district collectors, ANI quoted an official as saying. The order was issued to check the spread of the disease in Madhya Pradesh, the official added.

The government has already advised officials in border districts to place the passengers arriving from Maharashtra in week-long quarantine.

Madhya Pradesh on Thursday reported 917 coronavirus positive cases, taking its tally to 2,71,957 while with one more death, the toll rose to 3,894.

Maharashtra, the worst-affected state, recorded 25,833 new cases of Covid-19 - its highest ever since the beginning of the pandemic. This took the state's caseload to 23,96,340, while the death toll jumped to 53,138 with 58 new fatalities.

The earlier record was 24,886 cases, reported on September 11 last year.

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday asked divisional commissioners to ensure that restrictions announced to curb the spread of Covid-19 are implemented strictly in view of the spike in the number of infection cases.

The state is in the beginning of second Covid-19 wave, a central team report had said earlier this week.

On Thursday, 12,764 patients were discharged from hospitals, the highest in single day this year.

The total of recoveries now stands at 21,75,565. There are 1,66,353 active cases in the state.