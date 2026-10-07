Madhya Pradesh will observe 2027 as “Youth Year,” with a series of initiatives related to education, skill development, and employment, including two competitive examinations.

Chief minister Mohan Yadav announced the initiatives at a Youth Conclave in Bhopal. (X)

Chief minister Mohan Yadav, who announced the initiatives at a Youth Conclave in Bhopal on Tuesday while chanting ‘Jai Mahakal’ and ‘Jai Shree Ram’, said 12 new medical colleges and 12 new universities will offer employment-oriented courses. He added that the focus will be on skill enhancement. Yadav said 100,00 youths will be enrolled in skill development schemes

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The announcement came two months after Prime Minister Narendra Modi outlined a plan in his Independence Day speech to train 10 million people in artificial intelligence over the next year, offer free online coaching for competitive and government exams, and launch a nationwide campaign to scout and train future Olympic contenders.

The plan coincided with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) move to reset the narrative against the party and the government after internal surveys, and feedback showed that the bypoll upsets and growing criticism were a fallout of the 37-day Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) students protest.

In July, the CJP protest over examination irregularities forced the then Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan to resign. Job aspirants and student unions, agitating against alleged irregularities in recruitment exams for nearly a month, announced a suspension of their sit-in after the Jharkhand government conceded to almost all of their key demands.

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{{^usCountry}} On Tuesday, Yadav said the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission will hold two examinations annually instead of one to expand employment opportunities. He added that a dedicated portal for Youth Year 2027 will be launched, where young people can share ideas and suggestions to ensure their participation in policymaking. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On Tuesday, Yadav said the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission will hold two examinations annually instead of one to expand employment opportunities. He added that a dedicated portal for Youth Year 2027 will be launched, where young people can share ideas and suggestions to ensure their participation in policymaking. {{/usCountry}}

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Yadav said arrangements will be made in government colleges for free coaching for competitive examinations across all districts. He added that a specialised agency will facilitate better placement opportunities for college students and connect them with employment.

Yadav said state-of-the-art Artificial Intelligence and advanced computing labs will be set up in all government colleges to prepare students for future technologies. He said the monthly stipend for scholars will be increased from ₹16,000 to ₹25,000 to encourage research in higher education.

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Singer Jubin Nautiyal performed and sang bhajans for students at the conclave, where Yadav made the announcements. Some students attempted to enter the venue by climbing over the barricades. They argued with the police and threw chairs and dust at them. Police used force to push them back to bring the situation under control. As the commotion escalated, BJP leaders intervened to control the situation.