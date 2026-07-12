Tied to pole, given electric shocks: Youths tortured over theft suspicion in Madhya Pradesh

Two youths were allegedly tortured and beaten by a mob on suspicion of theft in Madhya Pradesh's Raisen district earlier this month. The youths were tied to the pole, beaten and given electric shocks by the villagers over suspicion of theft.

The youths were allegedly tied to a pole in the farm and assaulted by the villagers in an attempt to force a confession out of them. (X/ @KanoongoPriyank)

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The incident reportedly took place on July 4 in the Karmodiya village under Raisen Kotwali police station limits, while the victims reportedly hailed from the Bairagi community in Dhaniyakhedi village, reported Times of India. They were allegedly accused of stealing a water pump motor, and were thereafter taken to a farm where they were tortured, the report added.

A video of the incident surfaced on social media. HT could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.

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Beaten to force confession, NHRC takes cognisance

The youths were allegedly tied to a pole in the farm and assaulted by the villagers in an attempt to force a confession out of them and to make them reveal the names of others who were allegedly involved in the alleged theft, ToI reported citing police.

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{{^usCountry}} After the video of the assault surfaced on social media on Saturday evening, the National Human Rights Commission took cognisance of the incident. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} After the video of the assault surfaced on social media on Saturday evening, the National Human Rights Commission took cognisance of the incident. {{/usCountry}}

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The footage of the incident showed the victims tied to a pole while being surrounded by a mob of people, who were beating them. The men were also administering electric shocks to the victims. The two were reportedly given electric shocks using a device installed around the farms to protect crops from wild animals.

The video was taken note of by the NHRC after its member, Priyank Kanooongo, shared it on his official X handle. “We are taking cognizance and issuing necessary instructions,” he said.

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Seven stolen motors recovered in theft case: Police

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The villagers caught both the youths on suspicion of theft of irrigation pump motors and took them to the police station, said Raisen Superintendent of Police (SP) Ashutosh Gupta, according to report.

“Several stolen motors were recovered from their possession and legal action was taken in the theft case,” Gupta said. However, he added that allegations of the suspects being tortured and being given electric shocks came to light only after the video surfaced on social media on Saturday.

He added that cops had immediately taken cognisance of the video and filed a separate case against those involved in the assault, and arrested two accused in the matter. The accused have been held on charges including assault and other relevant provisions, while efforts are underway to identify and arrested the others.

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