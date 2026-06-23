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Madras HC seeks reports from TN, Puducherry on curbing stray dogs

Madras High Court orders Tamil Nadu and Puducherry to report on stray dog management efforts in response to rising public safety concerns.

Published on: Jun 23, 2026 06:46 am IST
By Ayesha Arvind, Bengaluru
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The Madras High Court on Monday ordered Tamil Nadu and Puducherry to file status reports within four weeks detailing the steps they have taken to implement the Supreme Court’s directions on managing stray dogs and protecting public safety.

Madras HC seeks reports from TN, Puducherry on curbing stray dogs

Taking the matter suo motu as a public interest litigation (PIL), a bench of chief justice SA Dharmadhikari and justice G Arul Murugan asked both governments to provide details on the “number of animal birth control centres they have established, the veterinarians and trained staff they have appointed, and the frequency of sterilisation and vaccination drives.”

The court also sought information on steps taken to remove stray dogs from educational institutions, hospitals, parks and bus stands, the creation of helpline numbers to report dog bites, and mechanisms for the adoption of stray dogs.

The court stressed that “authorities must give top priority to making school premises free of stray dogs.”

This follows a Supreme Court order expressing concern over the growing stray dog population and its impact on public safety.

The Supreme Court had first taken suo motu cognisance of the issue in July 2025 after a newspaper report highlighted alarming statistics on stray dog attacks across the country.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Ayesha Arvind

Ayesha Arvind is a Senior Assistant Editor, specialising in legal and judicial reportage. She tracks high courts and tribunals, bringing key legal developments and their broader impact to the forefront.

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