Home / India News / Only portraits of Thiruvalluvar, Gandhi allowed in Tamil Nadu courts: Madras high court

ByDivya Chandrababu, Chennai
Jul 25, 2023 12:39 AM IST

The issue pertains to various registrations being received from various Advocates Associations regularly seeking permission to install the portrait of Ambedkar

Except the statues and portraits of Mahatma Gandhi and Tamil philosopher Thiruvalluvar, no other personality can be displayed anywhere inside the court premises in Tamil Nadu, a circular from the Madras high court said after it had recently rejected a request to install B R Ambedkar’s statue inside the court.

The lawyers of the high court, on Monday, staged a protest demanding the withdrawal of the circular. (PTI)
The issue pertains to various registrations being received from various Advocates Associations regularly seeking permission to install the portrait of Ambedkar and senior advocates of the Bar Associations concerned. In a meeting held on April 11, the full bench of the court rejected all such requests.

“Very recently on .. April 11… the full court considered a similar request, and reiterating all the earlier resolutions, unanimously resolved that except the statues and portraits of Mahatma Gandhiji and Saint Thiruvalluvar, no other portraits and pictures shall be displayed anywhere inside the court premises,” the circular that was issued to all the district courts, said.

In October 2008, the full court rejected the request of the Tamil Nadu advocates association to erect portraits of national leaders in the halls of all courts in Tamil Nadu. In a meeting in March 2010, the full court resolved that no statue will be erected in any of the subordinate courts while noting that there have been incidents in which damage has been caused to the statues of the national leaders including politicians leading to law and order issues.

In April 2011, the full court, following the earlier resolutions, unanimously resolved on the same. In April 2013, the full court directed the principal district judge in Kancheepuram district to persuade the Alandur Court Lawyers Association to remove the portrait of Ambedkar from the entrance hall of the newly constructed court buildings. They also rejected the request of the Cuddalore Bar to display the portrait of Ambedkar in the newly constituted Special Courts. In December 2013 and in 2019, the unanimous decision was reiterated again.

All the judges and magistrates of all district courts are instructed to strictly adhere to the resolutions adopted by the “full court of the Madras high court on various occasions”, the circular issued on July 7 read.

In a case of deviation, the respective district judges and magistrates and the chief judge of Puducherry are directed to take action by filing a complaint to the Bar Council of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, the circular said.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai expressed that his discontentment on the Madras high court decision. “Dr BR Ambedkar is the architect of our Constitution & the Honourable court’s very purpose is to uphold constitutional values; hence we deem it a rightful place for the portrait of India’s first law minister Dr BR Ambedkar,” Annamalai said while requesting the court to reconsider its decision.

    Divya Chandrababu

    Divya Chandrababu is an award-winning political and human rights journalist based in Chennai, India. Divya is presently Assistant Editor of the Hindustan Times where she covers Tamil Nadu & Puducherry. She started her career as a broadcast journalist at NDTV-Hindu where she anchored and wrote prime time news bulletins. Later, she covered politics, development, mental health, child and disability rights for The Times of India. Divya has been a journalism fellow for several programs including the Asia Journalism Fellowship at Singapore and the KAS Media Asia- The Caravan for narrative journalism. Divya has a master's in politics and international studies from the University of Warwick, UK. As an independent journalist Divya has written for Indian and foreign publications on domestic and international affairs.

