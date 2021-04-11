Maha govt to take decision on lockdown on April 14: Tope

Mumbai

A decision regarding a lockdown in Maharashtra is likely to be taken at a Cabinet meeting on April 14, state health minister Rajesh Tope said on Sunday.

Tope was addressing reporters after a virtual meeting of the Covid-19 task force chaired by chief minister Uddhav Thackeray to discuss measures, including imposition of a lockdown in the state, to break the chain of transmission.

“Duration of the lockdown and how to handle its economic fallout was discussed during today’s meeting. The task force is of the view that the prevailing coronavirus situation in the state is such that a lockdown is required,” the minister told reporters.

Maharashtra recorded 63,294 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday, its highest single-day spike since the pandemic struck last year, which pushed the state’s tally to 3,407,245, the health department said.

“Majority of the members from the state task force opined that lockdown has become necessary considering the shortage of beds especially oxygen beds and ICU beds in some cities and there is no option left. The chief minister may call a cabinet meeting and take final decision on April 14,” Tope said.

A tweet from the CMO said, “In a meeting with the State Task Force, the chief minister discussed the availability of oxygen & beds, use of Remdesivir, treatment protocols, increase in capacity of facilities, imposition of restrictions & fines for violating COVID protocols.” Medical education minister Amit Deshmukh, state chief secretary Sitaram Kunte and other senior officials attended the meeting.

The CM is likely to reiterate his request to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to provide more vaccine doses to the state, the health minister said. “We are at the top in vaccination but will improve this further and immunize maximum people, which will help us in stopping the third wave of Covid-19. However, to stop the ongoing wave we have imposed some strict restrictions even for a limited period of time,” a statement from the chief minister’s office quoted Thackeray as saying.

The chief minister has directed the finance department to work on a relief package for the people most affected during the Covid-19 pandemic, a senior official said requesting anonymity. The relief package may include the distribution of foodgrains, cash assistance to construction workers and labourers among others.

Thackeray also talked to deputy chief minister and finance minister Ajit Pawar on phone along with other senior ministers, Balasaheb Thorat (revenue minister) and Dilip Walse Patil (home minister), the official said.

Thackeray is scheduled to hold consultations with the finance and other state departments on Monday and a discussion will also take place in the cabinet meeting later this week, officials said.

Tope said that setting up of an oxygen generation plant in the state was also discussed during the task force meeting.

The state government may allow public transport to function by imposing limited restrictions so that people can travel in emergency situations, said another official.

During the meeting with the CM, officials expressed concern over shortage of beds and fast depleting oxygen supply across the state. It was pointed out that at present the positivity rate of the state is around 26%.

Officials also informed the CM that 75% ICU beds, 40% oxygen beds are occupied and there are around 11-12 districts where beds are not available for new patients.

(With agency inputs)