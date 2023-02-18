Maha Shivratri 2023: From Varanasi to Rameswaram, devotees throng temples. Watch

Devotees across the country thronged Lord Shiva temples on Saturday to offer prayers on the occasion of Maha Shivratri. A video shared by news agency ANI showed ‘Bhasma Aarti' being performed at the Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga temple in Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Another clip showed aarti at the famous Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ramanathaswamy Temple in Tamil Nadu’s Rameswaram also saw huge crowds of devotees offering prayers to Lord Shiva.

Visuals from Maharashtra showed people praying at the Babulnath Temple in Mumbai.

Delhiites also marked the occasion by visiting temples, including Jhandewalan, in the wee hours of Saturday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath also performed prayers at Gorakhnath Temple in Gorakhpur on Mahashivratri, while devotees thronged Jharkhandi Mahadev Temple.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Taking to Twitter, UP CM said, "Today on the auspicious occasion of 'Mahashivratri'@Gorakhnathmndr, I performed Rudrabhishek according to the rules and regulations. May the blessings of Devadhidev Mahadev always be with all of us. Har Har Mahadev."

Temples in Jammu witnessed a rush of devotees as they gathered to seek blessings from Lord Shiva.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Devotees were also snapped as they visited Shiv Mandir in Bihar’s Patna offering fruits, and flowers to the deity.

Early pictures of the Shree Lingaraj Temple in Odisha’s Bhubaneswar showed colourful lighting all over the complex and rangolis depicting Lord Shiva.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Devotees also paid a visit to the 'Shivala Bagh Bhaiyan' temple in Punjab’s Amritsar to offer prayers on the occasion.

A video from Gujarat's Dharampur showed a 31.5 feet tall 'Rudraksha Shivling' made by using around 31 lakhs Rudrakshas.

Maha Shivratri is one of the most auspicious Hindu festivals which is celebrated across India. Chants of 'Har Har Mahadev' are heard in all parts of the country on this day.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Maha Shivratri, meaning "The Great Night of Shiva", is celebrated with the belief that Lord Shiva performs "Tandava Nrutya" on this very day. The grand festival marks the convergence of the forces of Shiva and Shakti. The duo of Shiva and Shakti is considered to be the epitome of love, power, and togetherness.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON