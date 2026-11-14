Mahadev betting probe: CBI raids at 33 locations in 6 states based on Sourabh Chandrakar's interrogation

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) said on Saturday that it has carried out raids at 33 locations across six states in the last few days as part of the Mahadev Online Book (MOB) illegal betting probe, based on the interrogation of the arrested founder-mastermind of the multi-crore racket, Sourabh Chandrakar. According to the CBI, Chandrakar's interrogation has also revealed details about how the platform and its network of panel operators in India operate. (Representational Photo/ ANI Video Grab)

Chandrakar was extradited from Oman on November 1 after evading arrest for over the last 5-6 years and was interrogated at length by the CBI from November 2 to 12. He is currently in the custody of the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which is conducting a parallel money-laundering investigation into the Mahadev betting case.

"CBI conducted searches at 33 locations across six states at the premises of the panel operators of the illegal online betting platform of the Mahadev Online Book app in the last few days. The searches were carried out on the basis of disclosures made by the key accused Sourabh Chandrakar, one of the principal promoters of the platform, after his extradition from the Sultanate of Oman," a CBI spokesperson said in a statement.

CBI is probing two cases related to MOB.

ED has estimated the proceeds linked to the Mahadev app and other related platforms at around ₹94,000 crore, of which ₹4,000 to ₹5,000 crore has already been remitted to the promoters.

What the searches found The spokesperson said that during these searches, "live betting and gambling panels were found running and were dismantled".

The agency said that digital devices, mobile phones and incriminating documents showing the use of mule accounts and a hawala network have also been recovered and seized.

According to the CBI, Chandrakar's interrogation has also revealed details about how the platform and its network of panel operators in India operate.

"He was also confronted with the documentary and digital evidence collected during the investigation," the spokesperson said.

"Investigation conducted so far has revealed that the platform is run from abroad through a head office (Dubai) and operates in India through a large network of panel operators. These operators handle customer IDs, collect betting money in the bank accounts exclusively opened or hired in the names of other persons, and send the profits abroad through hawala "channels," CBI said.

Other accused being probed. The agency said its probe is continuing into the role of the other accused, including those located abroad, the persons who facilitated the operations and the public servants concerned.

Besides, steps are being taken to extradite the other absconding accused persons, it said.

As reported by HT earlier, Chandrakar's business partner and another key mastermind, Ravi Uppal, has already been arrested in Dubai, and India is seeking his extradition soon.