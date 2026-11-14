Mahadev betting probe: CBI raids at 33 locations in 6 states based on Sourabh Chandrakar's interrogation
Sourabh Chandrakar is currently in the custody of the ED, which is conducting a parallel money-laundering investigation into the Mahadev betting case.
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) said on Saturday that it has carried out raids at 33 locations across six states in the last few days as part of the Mahadev Online Book (MOB) illegal betting probe, based on the interrogation of the arrested founder-mastermind of the multi-crore racket, Sourabh Chandrakar.
Chandrakar was extradited from Oman on November 1 after evading arrest for over the last 5-6 years and was interrogated at length by the CBI from November 2 to 12. He is currently in the custody of the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which is conducting a parallel money-laundering investigation into the Mahadev betting case.
"CBI conducted searches at 33 locations across six states at the premises of the panel operators of the illegal online betting platform of the Mahadev Online Book app in the last few days. The searches were carried out on the basis of disclosures made by the key accused Sourabh Chandrakar, one of the principal promoters of the platform, after his extradition from the Sultanate of Oman," a CBI spokesperson said in a statement.
CBI is probing two cases related to MOB.
ED has estimated the proceeds linked to the Mahadev app and other related platforms at around ₹94,000 crore, of which ₹4,000 to ₹5,000 crore has already been remitted to the promoters.
What the searches found
The spokesperson said that during these searches, "live betting and gambling panels were found running and were dismantled".
The agency said that digital devices, mobile phones and incriminating documents showing the use of mule accounts and a hawala network have also been recovered and seized.
According to the CBI, Chandrakar's interrogation has also revealed details about how the platform and its network of panel operators in India operate.
"He was also confronted with the documentary and digital evidence collected during the investigation," the spokesperson said.
"Investigation conducted so far has revealed that the platform is run from abroad through a head office (Dubai) and operates in India through a large network of panel operators. These operators handle customer IDs, collect betting money in the bank accounts exclusively opened or hired in the names of other persons, and send the profits abroad through hawala "channels," CBI said.
Other accused being probed.
The agency said its probe is continuing into the role of the other accused, including those located abroad, the persons who facilitated the operations and the public servants concerned.
Besides, steps are being taken to extradite the other absconding accused persons, it said.
As reported by HT earlier, Chandrakar's business partner and another key mastermind, Ravi Uppal, has already been arrested in Dubai, and India is seeking his extradition soon.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeraj Chauhan
Neeraj Chauhan is a senior journalist with Hindustan Times and an investigative reporter specialising in national security, terrorism, organised crime, narcotics, corruption, financial crime and complex investigations. With over 21 years of experience across Hindustan Times, The Times of India, The Indian Express and The Pioneer, he has built deep expertise in India’s internal security and law-enforcement landscape. Neeraj has extensively covered India’s principal investigative, intelligence and security agencies, including the NIA, CBI, ED, IB, R&AW, MHA and other central security forces. His work has included deeply reported investigations into terrorism, terror financing, cross-border crime, narcotics trafficking, cybercrime, financial fraud and political and corporate corruption. He has reported on some of the most significant terror attacks and security developments in India over the past two decades, including the Delhi serial blasts, the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, the 2019 Pulwama terror attack and the recent Pahalgam attack. His reporting has also chronicled the rise and decline of the Indian Mujahideen, the activities and subsequent crackdown on the Popular Front of India (PFI), Islamist extremist networks, the conflict in Jammu and Kashmir, insurgencies in the Northeast and Maoist violence. Some of Neeraj’s major breaking stories are in Aryan Khan drug case, Sushant Singh Rajput suicide, interception of a 3,000-kg Afghan heroin consignment worth about ₹21,000 crore at Mundra port, Sri Lanka easter bombings, Aarushi-Hemraj murders in Noida, 2G scam, coal block allocation scam, AgustWestland VVIP chopper deal and major bank frauds and extradition cases involving Mehul Choksi, Nirav Modi and Vijay Mallya. His reporting is marked by an ability to cultivate sources, analyse confidential and complex documents, and follow investigations over several years—from the initial breakthrough to chargesheets, trials and international legal proceedings. He specialises in making complicated security and investigative developments accessible while examining their wider implications for governance and public policy. A Chevening South Asia Journalism Programme Fellow at the University of Westminster, Neeraj also spent time at the Financial Times as part of the fellowship. He was also a Robert Bosch Media Ambassadors India-Germany Fellow, studying at the University of Tübingen and working with Der Tagesspiegel in Berlin. He has previously taught investigative journalism and crime reporting as a guest faculty member at the Times School of Journalism. Over more than two decades, Neeraj has established himself as an authoritative voice on India’s national security and investigative landscape, with his reporting closely followed by officials, investigators, lawyers, policymakers and readers seeking insight into some of the country’s most complex and consequential developments.Read More