Maharashtra assembly election: Congress releases first list of 48 candidates

The Congress party on Thursday announced its first list of 48 candidates for the upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections, set to take place on November 20. According to the list shared by ANI, the party fielded its state unit chief Nana Patole from Sakoli, former chief minister Prithviraj Chavan from Karad South and Leader of Opposition in the outgoing Assembly Vijay Wadettiwar from Brahmapuri. The elections for the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly will be held in a single phase with vote counting scheduled for November 23.(HT PHOTO)

“The problem of seat sharing has been resolved...We are going to contest the elections based on merit...In Maharashtra, today, after seat sharing, we are confident that we will cross 200 (seats)...This 'choryuti' (Mahayuti) has ruined the state. We will dethrone them...The public has also made up their minds to dethrone them,” Vijay Wadettiwar told ANI on Thursday.

The Congress has given tickets to former MLAs Gopaldas Agarwal and Sunil Deshmukh from Gondia and Amravati, respectively. The two had switched to the BJP but recently returned to the Congress.

The announcement of candidates follows the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance—comprising the Congress, NCP (SP), and Shiv Sena (UBT)—revealing that they will each contest 85 seats in the upcoming polls. However, negotiations to finalise the agreement are ongoing, with the three allies currently discussing how to allocate the remaining 33 seats out of the total 288 among themselves and smaller parties.

The two primary alliances in Maharashtra—Mayahuti and Maha Vikas Aghadi—have finalised their seat-sharing arrangements and are currently finalising their agreements, despite a few ongoing disputes. However, there was no official announcement from either the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) or the Mahayuti as of late Tuesday evening, according to sources familiar with the discussions.

Sources indicated that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is expected to contest approximately 155 seats as part of the Mahayuti, while the Congress is projected to contest around 105-110 seats from the MVA.

Within the Mahayuti, the Shiv Sena is anticipated to contest about 85 seats, while the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) will contest around 45 seats. In the MVA, the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray faction) could contest approximately 90-95 seats, and the NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) around 85 seats.