BJP’s Maharashtra vice-president and former MP Sujay Vikhe-Patil on Sunday alleged that the war tactics and shifting positions of US President Donald Trump had contributed to an increase in alcohol consumption among some people in India.

US President Donald Trump. (REUTERS)

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Vikhe-Patil also linked the delay in the construction of the Ahilyanagar-Manmad Road in Maharashtra’s Ahilyanagar district to a series of global developments, including attacks on Iran and disruptions to crude oil supplies.

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Trump's Iran war and price of bitumen

He claimed that the disruption in crude oil availability had, in turn, affected the supply of bitumen required for road construction.

Speaking in Ahilyanagar, Vikhe-Patil criticised Trump over what he described as his frequently changing positions on the war and missile attacks.

“This man (Trump) says one thing at night, another in the morning, and something entirely different the next day. Trump sometimes claims the war is over, and immediately the next day attacks with missile. The frequently changing stand by him (Trump) are affecting those here who drink alcohol. Due to the confusion caused by Trump’s actions, the amount of alcohol consumed by certain people has increased.”

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{{^usCountry}} Citing the reasons for the delay in completion of the Ahilyanagar-Manmad Road work, Vikhe-Patil claimed attacks on Iran have impacted the supply of crude oil, resulting in short supply of bitumen required to construct the road. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Citing the reasons for the delay in completion of the Ahilyanagar-Manmad Road work, Vikhe-Patil claimed attacks on Iran have impacted the supply of crude oil, resulting in short supply of bitumen required to construct the road. {{/usCountry}}

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More on Patil's claims

Explaining the link between crude oil and bitumen availability, the BJP leader pointed out that crude oil is processed to produce various petroleum products and that the by-products obtained during the refining process are used in the manufacture of bitumen, according to a report by The Indian Express.

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According to Vikhe-Patil, disruptions in the crude oil supply chain can therefore affect the availability of petroleum products and their derivatives, including bitumen used in infrastructure and road construction, the report added.

His remarks came while discussing the reasons for the delay in the Ahilyanagar-Manmad Road work, with Vikhe-Patil attributing the project-related difficulties to the wider impact of geopolitical developments and disruptions in global oil supplies.