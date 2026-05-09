...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis calls Suvendu Adhikari’s swearing-in a ‘victory for India’

Suvendu Adhikari took oath as the state's first BJP chief minister in the presence of PM Narendra Modi.

Published on: May 09, 2026 04:13 pm IST
ANI |
Advertisement

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday congratulated Suvendu Adhikari on taking oath as West Bengal's first BJP Chief Minister, calling it a victory for the nation.

Devendra Fadnavis congratulated Suvendu Adhikari on taking oath as West Bengal's first BJP Chief Minister, calling it a victory for the nation.(PTI/ANI)

Speaking to reporters, Fadnavis said, "This is not just BJP's victory but also a victory for India. From the security point of view, West Bengal is a very important state. We are all very happy with the way the Suvendu Adhikari government has been formed in the state. I congratulate CM Suvendu Adhikari and all newly inducted Cabinet members."

Suvendu Adhikari today took oath as the state's first BJP Chief Minister, marking a significant political development in West Bengal.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, JP Nadda and Dharmendra Pradhan, along with Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha and Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, Delhi CM Rekha Gupta and Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Dhami, attended the swearing-in ceremony.

BJP has won 207 seats in the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections, while the Trinamool Congress (TMC) secured 80 seats after ruling the state for 15 years.

 
suvendu adhikari devendra fadnavis west bengal maharastra
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Home / India News / Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis calls Suvendu Adhikari’s swearing-in a ‘victory for India’
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.