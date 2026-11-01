Maharashtra CM's ‘Samvidhan theft’ charge at Rahul Gandhi amid Oppn's anti-CEC stir

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday targeted Congress MP Rahul Gandhi amid the Opposition's ongoing stir against alleged SIR irregularities and Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis (@CMOMaharashtra X)

Addressing a Mahayuti rally in Thane, Fadnavis recalled the Emergency period and accused Congress of hypocrisy on constitutional safeguards. “In1975, Indira Gandhi led a Congress-imposed emergency by emending the Constitution and taking away the powers from the Supreme Court. The powers were given to the courts by Dr BR Ambedkar’s Constitution were taken away by the Congress," the chief minister said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

He said that the erstwhile Indira Gandhi-led government had curtailed fundamental rights and undermined democratic institutions during the period.

Deep Dive Why did Devendra Fadnavis call Rahul Gandhi and Congress “Samvidhan Chor”? Fadnavis accused Congress of undermining constitutional safeguards during the 1975 Emergency by curtailing fundamental rights and limiting the courts’ powers. He said Rahul Gandhi was repeating that history while accusing others of vote theft. What allegations did the INDIA bloc make against CEC Gyanesh Kumar? The bloc accused Kumar of electoral irregularities, including voter deletions during the SIR, and of compromising the Election Commission’s independence. Its allegations also included changes to Form 6 and unfair treatment of the Opposition. Why is Devendra Fadnavis defending the SIR of electoral rolls? Fadnavis said the exercise removes names of deceased voters and alleged Bangladeshi infiltrators, and claimed the Opposition was protesting those deletions. He also said political parties could appoint booth-level agents to flag discrepancies and seek corrections.

"The Janata Party government which came to power in 1977 gave back the powers to the Court. Indira Gandhi’s grandson Rahul is doing the same things. They are levelling allegations of Vote Chori, but Congress is Sanvidhan Chor and the history is being repeated by Rahul Gandhi,” he said.

Fadnavis also said that Congress wants to undermine the Constitution, but since they cannot do it directly, they are attempting to diminish the constitutional institutions. “They are trying to set the fake narrative that these institutions are of no use and then want to silently change the constitution,” he alleged.

Mahayuti held the ‘Save Democracy’ foot march to counter Opposition rally in Delhi. Leaders from ruling BJP, Shiv Sena-led by Eknath Shinde participated in the rally.

‘Paving way for China-influenced rule’

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Fadnavis said that the Opposition was using the Constitution as a shield while systematically discrediting constitutional institutions to pave the way for what he described as a China-influenced rule. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Fadnavis said that the Opposition was using the Constitution as a shield while systematically discrediting constitutional institutions to pave the way for what he described as a China-influenced rule. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

He alleged that the Congress and Rahul Gandhi were part of a larger conspiracy, backed by foreign funding, particularly from China, to create political anarchy and bring an ultra-leftist or communist regime to India.

Referring to political developments in Nepal, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, he claimed that similar conspiracies to change constitutional systems were being pursued in India. He said the constitutions in neighouring countries were changed with the help of China.

Targeting the Congress over its alleged links with China, Fadnavis questioned why the party and its associated trusts had received donations from China while accusing the neighbouring country of attempting to foment unrest in India. He also alleged that foreign money and resources were being deployed to fuel protests and social media campaigns against the government.

Maharashtra CM defends SIR

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Fadnavis also defended the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, alleging that the Opposition was protesting against the exercise because names of deceased voters and alleged Bangladeshi infiltrators were being removed. He challenged the Congress to explain why it was opposing the deletion of names of 2.5 crore deceased voters. He said the SIR exercise had been conducted eight times during Congress rule and that, unlike earlier exercises, political parties had been given the right to appoint booth-level agents to flag discrepancies and seek corrections.

Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Union Minister Bhupendra Yadav and several state ministers participated in the Mahayuti rally.