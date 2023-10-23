Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / India News / Maharashtra: Drugs worth 250 crores seized by DRI in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, two arrested

Maharashtra: Drugs worth 250 crores seized by DRI in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, two arrested

ByHT Analytics
Oct 23, 2023 06:44 AM IST

Illicit market value of these narcotics drugs and psychotropic substances has been reported to be more than ₹250 crores which have been seized under the relevant provisions of the NDPS Act, 1985, the DRI said.

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (Maharashtra) [India], October 22 (ANI): Narcotics with illicit market value of nearly 250 crore were seized from Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and two accused have been arrested, Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) said in a statement here on Sunday.

HT Image

DRI's Ahmedabad Zonal Unit and Crime Branch, Ahmedabad Police conducted raids at various location in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on Friday and recovered narcotics and psychotropic substances valued at over 250 Crores, the DRI in the official statement.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Two persons, including the key conspirator, have been arrested under the provisions of Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, added the statement.

According to DRI, based on specific intelligence search of the residential premises of one of the accused resulted in the recovery of about 23 Kg of cocaine, about 2.9 Kg of Mephedrone and Indian currency of about 30 lakh.

A factory situated in Paithan MIDC by the name Mahalakshmi Industries, involved in the production of Mephedrone and Ketamine was detected. Total of 4.5 Kg of Mephedrone, 4.3 Kg of Ketamine and another mixture of Mephedrone weighing about 9.3 Kg was recovered from this site, it said.

Illicit market value of these narcotics drugs and psychotropic substances has been reported to be more than 250 crores which have been seized under the relevant provisions of the NDPS Act, 1985. Further investigation in the case in under progress, said the statement by DRI. (ANI)

Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!
Get Latest India News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
maharashtra dri
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP