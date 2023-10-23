Maharashtra: Drugs worth 250 crores seized by DRI in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, two arrested

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (Maharashtra) [India], October 22 (ANI): Narcotics with illicit market value of nearly ₹250 crore were seized from Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and two accused have been arrested, Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) said in a statement here on Sunday.

DRI's Ahmedabad Zonal Unit and Crime Branch, Ahmedabad Police conducted raids at various location in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on Friday and recovered narcotics and psychotropic substances valued at over ₹250 Crores, the DRI in the official statement.

Two persons, including the key conspirator, have been arrested under the provisions of Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, added the statement.

According to DRI, based on specific intelligence search of the residential premises of one of the accused resulted in the recovery of about 23 Kg of cocaine, about 2.9 Kg of Mephedrone and Indian currency of about ₹30 lakh.

A factory situated in Paithan MIDC by the name Mahalakshmi Industries, involved in the production of Mephedrone and Ketamine was detected. Total of 4.5 Kg of Mephedrone, 4.3 Kg of Ketamine and another mixture of Mephedrone weighing about 9.3 Kg was recovered from this site, it said.

Illicit market value of these narcotics drugs and psychotropic substances has been reported to be more than ₹250 crores which have been seized under the relevant provisions of the NDPS Act, 1985. Further investigation in the case in under progress, said the statement by DRI. (ANI)

