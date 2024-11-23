BJP's Sreejaya Chavan ahead in Maharashtra's Bhokar by 12,367 votes

BJP candidate Sreejaya Chavan, daughter of ex-Maharashtra chief minister Ashok Chavan, is leading in Bhokar, as the per the latest poll data. Sreejaya Chavan was earlier in the Congress and shifted her political loyalty to the BJP after her father joined the saffron outfit in February this year.(File)

Sreejaya Chavan is ahead of Congress leader Tirupati Kondhekar by a margin of 12,367 seats. Follow Maharashtra election results LIVE updates.

Sreejaya Chavan was earlier in the Congress and shifted her political loyalty to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after her father joined the saffron outfit in February this year.

She was among the 99 candidates named by the party in its first list for the November 20 state assembly polls.

A law degree holder, Sreejaya Chavan made her electoral debut from the home turf of Bhokar in Nanded district in the Marathwada region. She is a third-generation politician and political heir of the Chavan family, which has represented Bhokar in the state assembly on six occasions.

It elected Ashok Chavan in 2009 and 2019, and his wife in 2014. Ashok Chavan’s father and former chief minister Shankarrao Chavan represented the constituency in 1967, 1972 and 1978.

Sreejaya's campaign

Last month, in an interview with PTI, Sreejaya Chavan said that her campaign team is cautioning voters about the "false propaganda" spread by the opposition during the recent Lok Sabha elections. The BJP put up an underwhelming performance and won just nine seats in Maharashtra. The BJP lost the Nanded seat by 59,442 votes in the Lok Sabha polls.

"We are telling people in villages about the false propaganda unleased by the opposition during the Lok Sabha polls. So many issues were raised against certain sections of society. People are intelligent enough, and they understand these propagandas will not work anymore," she had told PTI.

When asked about issues before the voters in the elections, Sreejaya Chavan had said that a lot of development work has taken place in Bhokar with regard to basic infrastructure, but added: "I wish to work for better education, raising the standard of living and creating more employment opportunities. These will always remain my focus areas," the BJP candidate emphasised.