Maharashtra election result live: Will MVA trounce Mahayuti? Counting today

Maharashtra election result live: Voting concluded on November 20, with counting and results taking place today on November 23

Maharashtra election result live: It's D-Day for Maharashtra with the highly anticipated counting of votes taking place today, November 23, in the high-stakes Assembly elections in which the Mahayuti alliance of the Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Ajit Pawar camp of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) is seeking to return to power, defeating the Maha Vikas Aghadi Opposition bloc, which comprises the Congress and the breakaway factions of Sena and NCP, led by Uddhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar respectively....Read More

Maharashtra election results | Key points

The voting for all 288 seats in the Maharashtra Assembly took place on November 20.

Maharashtra recorded a voter turnout of 66.05 per cent, with the lowest polling in Mumbai City and the highest in Gadchiroli.

The ruling Mahayuti alliance of chief minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Nationalist Congress Party (Ajit Pawar camp) is tied in a contest with the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance, comprising the Congress and the breakaway faction of the Sena and NCP.

With the total number of seats in the Maharashtra Assembly being 288, the majority mark that a party or an alliance needs to hit to be able to form government in the state is 145.

The BJP is contesting 149 seats, Shiv Sena 81 seats, and the Ajit Pawar-led NCP has fielded candidates in 59 constituencies. In the opposition alliance, the Congress has fielded 101 candidates, Shiv Sena (UBT) 95, and the NCP (SP) 86.