Maharashtra election result live: Will MVA trounce Mahayuti? Counting today
Maharashtra election result live: It's D-Day for Maharashtra with the highly anticipated counting of votes taking place today, November 23, in the high-stakes Assembly elections in which the Mahayuti alliance of the Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Ajit Pawar camp of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) is seeking to return to power, defeating the Maha Vikas Aghadi Opposition bloc, which comprises the Congress and the breakaway factions of Sena and NCP, led by Uddhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar respectively....Read More
Maharashtra election results | Key points
The voting for all 288 seats in the Maharashtra Assembly took place on November 20.
Maharashtra recorded a voter turnout of 66.05 per cent, with the lowest polling in Mumbai City and the highest in Gadchiroli.
The ruling Mahayuti alliance of chief minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Nationalist Congress Party (Ajit Pawar camp) is tied in a contest with the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance, comprising the Congress and the breakaway faction of the Sena and NCP.
The BJP is contesting 149 seats, Shiv Sena 81 seats, and the Ajit Pawar-led NCP has fielded candidates in 59 constituencies. In the opposition alliance, the Congress has fielded 101 candidates, Shiv Sena (UBT) 95, and the NCP (SP) 86.
Maharashtra election results live: Voting percentage in Maharashtra
Voting for the Maharashtra Assembly elections 2024 took place in a single phase on November 20, with the state recording a voter turnout of about 66.05, according to the official figures of the Election Commission of India. Mumbai City recorded the least polling, with a turnout of 52.65 per cent, while the highest was recorded at Gadchiroli.
Maharashtra election result live: Counting of votes today
Maharashtra election result live: The counting of votes for the high-stakes Maharashtra Assembly elections 2024 will take place on today, November 23, three days after voting happened in a single phase on all 288 seats of the state.
