Maharashtra election results: These candidates have won by biggest margins so far

The Bharatiya Janata Party-led Mahayuti alliance on Saturday secured a landslide victory in the Maharashtra assembly election. The polls witnessed some candidates winning by a massive margin.



As of 9:15 pm, the counting of votes is still underway in 14 of 288 constituencies.

However, here are top 10 candidates with highest victory margins so far:

Kashiram Vechan Pawara (Shirpur)

BJP's Kashiram Vechan Pawara won the Shirpur assembly constituency by 1,45,944 votes, the highest margin. He defeated independent candidate Jitendra Thakur.



Shivendraraje Abhaysinhraje Bhonsle (Satara)

BJP's Shivendraraje Abhaysinhraje Bhonsle won from this seat, defeating Shiv Sena (UBT) face Amit Kadam by 1,42,124 votes.



Dhananjay Munde (Parli)

Maharashtra minister Dhananjay Munde retained Parli by 1,40,224, defeating Rajasaheb Deshmukh of NCP (SP).

Dilip Borse (Baglan)

BJP's Dilip Borse won this seat by 1,29,297 votes, defeating nearest rival Dipika Chavan on NCP(SP).

Ashutosh Kale (Kopargaon)

Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party candidate Ashutosh Kale won from Kopargaon, defeating nearest rival Sandeep Varpe of NCP(SP) by 1,24,624 votes.

Eknath Shinde (Kopri-Pachpakhadi)

Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde retained his bastion Kopri-Pachpakhadi, defeating Shiv Sena (UBT) rival Kedar Dighe by 1,20,717 votes.



Chandrakant Patil (Kothrud)

BJP's Chandrakant Patil won from Kothrud by a margin of 1,12,041 votes, defeating Chandrakant Mokate of Shiv Sena (UBT).

Sunil Shelke (Maval)

NCP candidate Sunil Shelke won from Maval, defeating independent candidate Bapu Bhegade by 1,08,565 votes.

Pratap Sarnaik (Ovala-Majiwada)

Shiv Sena's Pratap Sarnaik won from Ovala-Majiwada seat, defeating Shiv Sena (UBT) rival Naresh Manera by 1,08,158 votes.



Kewalram Kale (Melghat)

BJP's Kewalram Kale won from Melghat, defeating Hemant Chimote of Congress by 1,06,859 votes.

According to ECI data at 9:40 pm, the BJP emerged as the single largest party with 128 seats and leads in four. The Shiv Sena won 56 and was leading in one seat. Ajit Pawar's NCP won 40 and ahead in one seat.



The Congress won 14 seats and was ahead in two, while Shiv Sena (UBT) bagged 20. Sharad Pawar's NCP(SP) won 10 seats.