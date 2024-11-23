‘Can’t run govt from home': Eknath Shinde slams Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde on Saturday hit out at Uddhav Thackeray, after the Mahayuti alliance looked set to sweep the Maharashtra assembly elections.



“In 2019, 54 Shiv Sena candidates had won. Now the number has gone up,” Shinde said at a joint press conference, also addressed by his deputies Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar.



“We did not answer criticism with criticism. We answered it with work. And that is what appealed to the people. All of us would work with the people. You cannot run the government by being in your home. You have to go to the people,” Shinde said.



“We will carry on the ideals of Balasaheb Thackeray and form this government. A similar government should have been formed in 2019, but it was not. And people haven't forgotten that,” the chief minister.



Shinde retained Kopri-Pachpakhadi assembly seat in Thane district by a margin of 1,20,717 votes, defeating Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate Kedar Dighe.



The Mahayuti alliance according to updates was headed to a landslide victory leading on more than 220 seats out of 288 against the Maha Vikas Aghadi.



As per the latest figures from the Election Commission, the BJP has so far won 55 seats and is leading in 78, the Shiv Sena has won 28 and is ahead in 28 seats, while the NCP has won 25 and is leading in 16 seats.

Shinde's 2022 rebellion against Uddhav Thackeray

In 2022, Eknath Shinde, one of the senior ministers in the Maha Vikas Aghadi government, rebelled against then chief minister Uddhav Thackeray.



Shinde along with 40 MLAs exited the Shiv Sena, reducing the MVA government to minority. Ahead of the floor test, Thackeray resigned and the coalition government collapsed.



On June 30 that year, Eknath Shinde took oath as chief minister with Devendra Fadnavis being sworn in as his deputy.



Last year, Ajit Pawar too split NCP and joined the Shinde government as the second deputy chief minister.