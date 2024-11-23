Lowest win margins in Maharashtra, one candidate won by just 162 votes

The BJP-led Mahayuti alliance achieved a landslide victory in the 2024 Maharashtra elections, having secured more than 220 seats in the 288-member assembly. Congress' Maharashtra unit president Nana Patole won his seat, Sakoli, with the second lowest margin of 208 votes. (PTI)

The Mahayuti alliance, comprising of the Bharatiya Janata Party, Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde), and Ajit Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), defeated the opposition alliance with a significant margin.

The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), led by Congress, consisting Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP(Sharad Pawar), has so far won just 46 seats.

In the 2024 Maharashtra polls, while there have been wins with a margin as high as 1,45,944 votes, there also have been candidates who have managed to bag their seats with the tiniest of margins.

Top 10 candidates who won with lowest margins

Mufti Mohammad Khalique: The lowest margin was seen in the Malegaon Central seat, which has been retained by AIMIM's Mufti Mohammad Ismail Abdul Khalique. He defeated the ISLAM party candidate by just 162 seats. Nana Patole: Congress' Nana Patole won the Sakoli assembly constituency, after the counting of postal votes, against BJP's Avinash Ananrao Brahmankar with a margin of just 208 votes. Manda Vijay Mhatre: This candidate from the Bharatiya Janata Party bagged the Belapur constituency with a margin of 377 votes, defeating Nationalist Congress Party's (Sharadchandra Pawar) Sandeep Ganesh Naik. Gaikwad Sanjay Rambhau: The Shinde camp candidate beat Thackeray faction's Jayshree Sunil Shelke with a margin of 841 votes, securing the Buldhana assembly seat. Shirishkumar Surupsing Naik: Contesting from the Nawapur assembly constituency, Congress' Shirishkumar Surupsing Naik won the elections with a margin of 1,121 votes, defeating Independent candidate Sharad Krishnarao Gavit.

6. Rohit Pawar: The Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) candidate won the Karjat Jamkhed assembly seat against BJP's Prof. Ram Shankar Shinde by a margin of 1,243 votes.

7. Sajid Khan Pathan: This Congress party candidate managed to bag the Akola West constituency with a votes margin of 1,283, beating the BJP candidate, Agrawal Vijay Kamalkishor.

8. Mahesh Baliram Sawant: Defeating the incumbent Shiv Sena MLA Sada Sarvankar with a margin of 1,316 votes, Sena (UBT) candidate Mahesh Baliram Sawant secured the Mahim assembly seat. Sawant also beat MNS chief Raj Thackeray's son, Amit Thackeray in this constituency.

9. Dilip Dattatray Walse Patil: This candidate from Ajit Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party secured the Ambegaon assembly seat with a margin of 1,523 votes against Sharad Pawar faction's Devdatta Jayvantrao Nikam.

10. Anant (Bala) B. Nar: The Sena (UBT) player bagged the Jogeshwari East assembly seat with a margin of 1,541 votes, defeating the Shinde camp candidate, Manisha Ravindra Waikar.

Notably, the results on 8 seats are yet to be announced.