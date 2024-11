Maharashtra election results 2024: Full list of winners so far

Mahayuti, the BJP-led NDA group, is set to retain power in Maharashtra, achieving a massive victory in the 2024 state Assembly elections. Mahayuti, comprising the BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP(Ajit Pawar), is set to retain power in Maharashtra. (PTI)

The Mahayuti alliance is on its way to a landslide victory in the elections, crossing the crucial majority mark, winning 12 seats and leading in over 200 seats as of 2 pm.

The 288-member Maharashtra assembly went to polls in a single phase on Wednesday, November 20. The overall voter turnout stood at 66.05 per cent, higher than the 2019 tally of 61 per cent, data from the Election Commission of India said.

The electoral battle in the state was a head-on battle between the Mahayuti, comprising the Bharatiya Janata Party, Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde), and NCP (Ajit Pawar) and Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), comprising the Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and NCP (Sharad Pawar).

TRACK | Maharashtra Election Result 2024 LIVE

Campaigning for the elections was a full house show across Maharashtra, with the NDA and INDIA bloc groups hitting out at each other at every nook and corner.

Notably, this was the first Assembly election in Maharashtra since the split in both Shiv Sena and the Nationalist Congress Party.

Who contested what?

From the Mahayuti alliance, the BJP contested on 149 assembly seats, Shiv Sena on 81, and the Ajit Pawar-led NCP fought on 59 seats. Meanwhile, in the opposing MVA, the Congress batted on 101 seats, Shiv Sena (UBT) on 95, and NCP(SP) fielded candidates for 86 seats.

Among other parties, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) contested 237 seats and the All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) on 17 seats.

Exit polls

In the exit polls, most projections showed a win for the BJP-led alliance, Mahayuti. However, some predicted a neck-and-neck fight between the two groups in Maharashtra.

ALSO READ | With 120-186 seats, Mahayuti 2.0 Likely, projections say



Maharashtra election results: Full list of winners