After husband's poll loss, Swara Bhasker questions '99% battery' in EVMs

Reacting to her husband Fahad Ahmad's electoral loss in Maharashtra, actor Swara Bhasker on Saturday alleged EVM manipulation, claiming the battery levels of the machines remained at 99 per cent the entire day. Actor Swara Bhasker married politician Fahad Ahmed in February last year.

The NCP(SCP) candidate from Maharashtra's Anushakti Nagar constituency, Fahad Ahmad, lost the Maharashtra assembly election to Nawab Malik's daughter Sana Malik.

"In #AnushaktiNagar Vidhan Sabha after a steady lead by @FahadZirarAhmad of NCP-SP.. round 17, 18, 19 suddenly 99% battery charger EVMs are opened and BJP supported NCP-Ajit Pawar candidate takes to lead. How can machines that have been voted on ALL day long have 99% charged batteries? Why do all 99% charged batteries give votes to BJP and its allies?" Bhaskar (sic) wrote on X.

Fahad Ahmad also levelled similar allegations. He said he had maintained a steady lead till round 16 of the counting.

"After round 16 and a steady lead in all rounds...EVM machines that were 99% charged were opened and BJP-supported NCP Ajit Pawar candidate took the lead...this is rank manipulation. We demand a recount of rounds 16, 17, 18 and 19," (sic) he added.

Anushakti Nagar is a part of the Mumbai South-Central Lok Sabha constituency.

Fahad, previously the state president of the Samajwadi Yuvjan Sabha, left the Samajwadi Party in October to join the NCP (SCP).

The BJP-led Mahayuti alliance is ahead in 220 seats. It is heading towards a landslide victory.

The Bharatiya Janata Party is likely to hold the Maharashtra Legislative Party meeting on November 25 and the oath-taking ceremony on 26, ANI reported citing sources.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut said on Saturday that election trends pointed to a conspiracy.

"We don't accept this as people's mandate; something is fishy in election results," he said.

"Even people must be wondering how to accept this mandate," he added.

With inputs from PTI