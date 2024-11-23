What Priyanka Gandhi was doing amid Wayanad counting, Robert Vadra reveals

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is heading towards a landslide victory in the Wayanad Lok Sabha by-election. She is currently leading her closest opponent by a whopping margin of around 3.5 lakh votes. Her husband, Robert Vadra, said the people of the Kerala constituency appreciated the Congress leader's efforts by voting for her. Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra accompanied by her husband Robert Vadra during her nomination papers filing.(ANI file photo)

"I want to thank the people of Wayanad, they have recognised the efforts of Priyanka. I always want Priyanka to be in the Parliament to raise the issues of the people and I am hopeful that she will win with a record margin," he told reporters.

Asked what Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was doing as the counting was underway, Robert Vadra said she was reading books at home.

"Priyanka is currently busy reading books and spending time with kids. She is very happy with the results as she worked very hard for this and she wants to serve the people of the country," he added.

CPI's Sathyan Mokeri is in the second position in Wayanad.

BJP candidate Navya Haridas is in the third spot. She attacked Priyanka Gandhi while speaking about the election result.

Also read: 'Fishy': Sanjay Raut's 'conspiracy' reaction to Mahayuti's strong performance in Maharashtra

“While this counting started, we were having expectations because we approached the people by speaking only about the development of Wayanad...This development-oriented election campaign was being done during this election. We had hoped that people would be executing their minds accordingly for development. But unfortunately, the election turnout was very low. BJP couldn't reach the level that we expected...In the last 5 years, if we see, no work was done in any sector. People of Wayanad have been longing for medical college for decades but that also was not implemented...Another 5 years will also be like that. Priyanka Vadra will also be in a visiting mode to Wayanad. So, in this campaign, we were asking the people to be with us. But we couldn't win this time,” Haridas said.

With inputs from ANI