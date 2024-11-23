Menu Explore
How are Hemant Soren, Kalpana Soren and Basant Soren faring in the Jharkhand election?

ByHT News Desk
Nov 23, 2024 12:22 PM IST

Four members of Hemant Soren's family contested the Jharkhand assembly election 2024.

The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) has consolidated its lead amid counting for the Jharkhand assembly election. The party and its ally, the Congress, appear to be surging ahead and have crossed the majority mark in the initial rounds of counting. However, the Shibu Soren family, which is at the helm of the JMM, isn't doing splendidly.

JMM leader Kalpana Soren poses for a selfie with a girl during a campaign rally in Jharkhand. (ANI)
JMM leader Kalpana Soren poses for a selfie with a girl during a campaign rally in Jharkhand. (ANI)

Four members of Hemant Soren's family contested the Jharkhand assembly election 2024. They are – Hemant Soren, his wife Kalpana Soren, his younger brother Basant Soren and his sister-in-law Sita Soren.

While Hemant, Kalpana and Basant are contesting from JMM's tickets, Sita Soren, the wife of Shibu Soren's eldest son, contested the election from a BJP ticket. Here's how they are faring in the election.

Also read: 'Fishy': Sanjay Raut's 'conspiracy' reaction to Mahayuti's strong performance in Maharashtra

Gandey assembly constituency

At noon, BJP's Muniya Devi was leading by over 3000 votes against Kalpana Soren.

Barhait

Hemant Soren is leading BJP's Gamliyel Hembrom by over 11000 votes.

Jamtara

Congress's Irfan Ansari is leading Sita Soren (Murmu) from Jamtara by over 19000 votes.

Dumka

BJP's Sunil Soren is leading Hemant Soren's brother Basant Soren by over 2300 votes.

Meanwhile, the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance looked set for a runaway victory in Maharashtra. The BJP-led alliance is leading in 223 seats; the MVA is leading in 56 seats.

In Jharkhand, the JMM-Congress alliance is leading in 50 seats; the NDA in 30 seats.

Also read: Maharashtra polls: MVA stunned as trends defy expectations, give Mahayuti sweeping victory

“We will form a government with a two-thirds majority in Jharkhand,” Congress leader Rajesh Thakur said.

However, the BJP is still hopeful of a turnaround in Jharkhand.

"NDA will win Maharashtra and Jharkhand and Bihar bypolls. We will win because the INDIA bloc wants to spread communalism in the country," union minister Giriraj Singh told reporters.

With inputs from PTI

