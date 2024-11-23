Maharashtra polls: MVA stunned as trends defy expectations, give Mahayuti clear edge

Mumbai: Despite their recent triumph in the Lok Sabha elections, the opposition-led Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) faces a shocking setback, leading in only 51 of 288 seats according to the Election Commission of India website. Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, NCP chief Sharad Pawar and state Congress president Nana Patole of the MVA. (Bhushan Koyande/HT Photo)

As trends emerged, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut expressed disbelief in the mandate's authenticity. "There is something fishy in the poll results. Use of money was rampant in the polls", he said, questioning how all MLAs who left Shiv Sena with Eknath Shinde managed to secure re-election. Raut called for fresh elections using ballot papers, reigniting the debate over electronic voting machines.

The trends show Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena leading in just 18 seats, whilst MVA allies Congress and NCP (SP) lead in 17 and 15 seats respectively. These numbers have startled opposition parties who were confident of forming the government. Even in their most pessimistic projections, they had anticipated a hung assembly with close numbers between themselves and the ruling Mahayuti coalition.

The opposition's confidence was such that they had made advance logistical arrangements, including flight bookings and accommodation for newly elected MLAs, to prevent potential poaching attempts.

"The results are shocking and beyond imagination", said senior Congress leader Satej Patil. "There are so many issues over which the people were angry with the government, be it the insult of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj following the collapse of his statue, corruption and increasing crime rate. Either these issues don't matter to the people or there is some manipulation in the EVMs. We will be able to come with details after some analysis", Patil told HT.

Should current trends hold, this would mark the worst electoral performance in recent history for Congress, NCP (SP), and Shiv Sena (UBT).