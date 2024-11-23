Kalpana Soren trailing in Jharkhand's Gandey; BJP's Muniya Devi leading

Kalpana Soren, the wife of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader Hemant Soren, is trailing in Jharkhand's Gandey assembly constituency. Her rival, BJP's Muniya Devi, is leading in the seat. Soren is trailing by a vote margin of 3,621 votes against Devi. JMM leader Kalpana Soren meets voters at a polling booth. (File)(PTI file photo)

Muniya Devi is a grassroots leader who hails from the Kushwaha community. This is the first time she contested an assembly election.

Kalpana Soren has emerged as a major player in the Shibu Soren-led JMM. Having entered active politics after her husband and CM Hemant Soren’s arrest by ED on money laundering charges on January 30, Kalpana Soren made her electoral debut by winning the assembly by-poll from Gandey earlier this year. She polled over 50 per cent votes.

Gandey is an unreserved seat with a sizable Muslim and tribal population.

“Her political debut has proved to be a blessing for us. Not only JMM, she is also a star campaigner for the INDIA bloc. She is hugely popular, especially among the women. She was leading the Maiyan Samman Yatra even before the poll dates were announced. We are confident of bettering our performance in this division,” a senior JMM leader had told Hindustan Times.

Kalpana Soren pursued an MBA from Pune's Symbiosis Centre.

Kalpana's father worked in the Indian Army.

When her husband was incarcerated, Kalpana Soren showed leadership. She addressed nearly three dozen rallies before the general election. She was involved in ticket distribution and attended INDIA bloc rallies in Mumbai, Delhi, and Ranchi.

She is a native of Odisha's Mayurbhanj district and has an engineering degree.

In May, she said her political role had been easier because of her background.

"My father was in the Army...we have lived across the country due to his postings. It exposed us to diverse cultures, which is the soul of our democracy and the Constitution. India is a bouquet of different social groups. That is the soul of the JMM and the INDIA bloc parties," she had said.

"Relating to the secular ideology of my party comes naturally. I realised the love and affection our leader Guruji [Shibu Soren] and Hemant got from the masses only after I met party workers, both old-timers and the new generation, after my husband’s arrest. It gave me strength," she added.