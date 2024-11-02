Jharkhand polls: Babulal Marandi, Kalpana Soren turn up heat in coal belt

Ranchi: The presence of two top tribal leaders from the rival groupings, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state president Babulal Marandi and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader Kalpana Soren, both contesting from unreserved seats, has made the North Chotanagpur division one of the key battlegrounds for both coalitions in the upcoming assembly polls in Jharkhand. Babulal Marandi and Kalpana Soren.

Marandi, the first chief minister of Jharkhand, is eyeing another stint at the top post, while Kalpana Soren, wife of chief minister Hemant Soren, is aiming for an important role in the state polity. The aim of both the leaders hinges to a great degree on the outcome of the two-phased assembly polls on November 13 and 20.

North Chotanagpur, one of the five divisions in Jharkhand, comprising 25 of the 81 assembly seats in the state, is key to the fortune of both BJP-led NDA and JMM-led INDIA bloc. Almost two-third or 18 of the 25 seats in the division will go to polls in the second phase on November 20.

In the 2019 assembly polls, the BJP emerged as the largest party in the division, winning 11 of the 25 seats, even as it failed to form the government. Two MLAs — Marandi who won on a JVM(P) ticket from Dhanwar and Amit Yadav who won as independent from Barkatha — in 2019 have since switched over to the BJP, taking its strength in the division to 13. The Congress and JMM won five and three seats, respectively, in the division which spreads across seven districts and is known for its coal mining and industrial corridor in Dhanbad-Bokaro-Hazaribagh belt.

“This area has been our traditional stronghold. While it seems that the party is focusing more on Santhal and Kolhan (regions) where we were wiped out in 2019, it’s crucial for us to retain our leads in this area,” a senior BJP leader, part of the poll management, said.

“The party is aware of the fact and is taking all possible measures to ensure we hold our fort. The two of the three MLAs who were dropped this time belong to this division. Our state president, who is unofficially the face of the party, is leading our charge.”

Marandi, who merged his JVM(P) with the BJP in February 2020, is eying a second term from Dhanwar, an unreserved constituency, which also house his paternal village Kodaibank.

Dhanwar is also one of the three seats where the INDIA bloc parties — JMM and CPI-ML — are engaged in a “friendly contest”, which political observers said, would benefit Marandi. With Niranjan Rai, a contractor popular for philanthropist activities, throwing his hat in the ring as an independent, the contest had become a quadrangular one.

“Though Rai is not from the BJP, he belongs to dominant Bhumihar caste, which has traditionally voted for the BJP. If Rai makes any impact, it would dent the prospects of Marandi. We are taking measures to mitigate his impact,” a BJP insider said.

For the INDIA bloc, Kalpana Soren, who has emerged as a major player in the Shibu Soren-led JMM, will lead the charge in North Chotanagpur division. Having entered active politics following her husband and CM Hemant Soren’s arrest by ED on money laundering charges on January 30, Kalpana made her electoral debut by winning the assembly bypoll from Gandey held along with the Lok Sabha polls this summer.

Like Dhanwar, Gandey is also an unreserved seat with a sizable Muslim and tribal population.

“Her political debut has proved to be a blessing for us. Not only JMM, she is also a star campaigner for the INDIA bloc. She is hugely popular, especially among the women. She was leading the Maiyan Samman Yatra even before the poll dates were announced. We are confident of bettering our performance in this division,” a senior JMM leader said.

The division also has strong presence of Left. Contesting as part of INDIA bloc, CPI-ML got a major shot in the arm after the Marxist Coordination Committee — a dominant force in the coal belt of Dhanbad backed by the trade unions — merged with it earlier his year. The CPI-ML is also contesting Bagodar, Nirsa and Sindri seats in this division.

Another key factor in this part of the state is the rise of Jairam Mahto, who belongs to the dominant Kurdmi cast, the second largest group after the tribals in state. He is contesting from two seats — Dumri and Bermo. His impact will be clear on November 23, when the results are announced.