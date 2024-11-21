BJP-led Mahayuti alliance to sweep Maharashtra, predicts Axis My India exit poll

The Bharatiya Janata Party-led Mahayuti alliance will sweep the Maharashtra assembly elections, predicted Pradeep Gupta's Axis My India exit polls. The ruling combine is projected to win 178-200 seats in the 288-member assembly.



The Maha Vikas Aghadi comprising Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress and Sharad Pawar's NCP(SP) would be restricted to anywhere between 82-102 seats, the pollster predicted.



The ruling alliance is predicted to bag a vote share of 48 per cent against opposition bloc's 37 per cent. Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and NCP(SP) president Sharad Pawar

Region-wise projections





According to the Axis My India projections, the Mahayuti alliance is predicted to win 22 out of 36 seats in the Mumbai region with a vote share of 45 per cent. The opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi is projected to bag the remaining 14 seats.



In Vidarbha, the Mahayuti is predicted to win 39 out of 62 seats while the MVA may bag 20 seats.



In the Konkan and Thane region, the exit poll projected Mahayuti to win 24 out of 39 seats while the MVA might bag 13.



The exit poll has predicted that the BJP-led alliance will win 30 out of 46 seats while the MVA is projected to bag 15. The Mahayuit is projected to have a vote share of 45 per cent against the opposition alliance's 38 per cent.





The Shiv Sena-BJP-NCP combine is projected to sweep the North Maharashtra region, winning 38 out of 47 seats against MVA's tally of seven.



The Maha Vikas Aghadi may perform slightly better in Western Maharashtra where it could win 21 out of 58 seats, but Mahayuti is predicted to grab a lion's share of 36 seats.



What other exit polls predicted



Most exit polls also predicted that Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) would put up a strong show in polls but is unlikely to cross the majority mark in the 288-member assembly.

According to the P-MARQ exit poll, the Mahayuti alliance would win 137-157 seats whereas the Maha Vikas Aghadi would get 126-147 seats and others 2-8 seats.



Matrize exit poll projected 150-170 seats for the Mahayuti alliance and 110-130 seats for Maha Vikas Aghadi. It said others could get 8-10 seats.



The Chanakya exit poll also predicted a major Mahayuti victory. The pollster said the BJP-led alliance will win 152-160 seats. The Congress-led alliance will win 130-138 seats.

'Peoples Pulse' projected Mahayuti scoring a decisive victory by getting 175-195 seats. It said Maha Vikas Aghadi is poised to get 85-112 seats and 'others' winning 7-12 seats.

The majority mark in Maharashtra assembly is 145 and the range of Republic TV-PMARQ prediction suggested that even MVA could cross the mark.