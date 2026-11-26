The bodies of three members of a family were recovered from a canal in Gujarat’s Surat district, while a 13-year-old boy survived and two children were reported missing after six members of the family from Maharashtra’s Jalgaon district were allegedly abducted, police said on Wednesday, adding that one of the four accused had been apprehended.

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According to police, the incident took place on Saturday, November 21, when the family was on its way to Surat. Karan, the lone survivor so far, has alleged that he, his 16-year-old brother, and his 9-year-old sister were thrown into the canal, but he managed to escape, police said, adding that the motive behind the crime is being investigated.

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“A 13-year-old boy was brought to the police station on Sunday... it was revealed that the family was travelling in a vehicle to Surat for work,” superintendent of police (Surat Rural) Rajesh Gadhiya told news agency PTI. He said another vehicle intercepted their car and separated them. “The boy said he, his 16-year-old brother and 9-year-old sister were thrown into the canal. He managed to swim out and contacted his eldest sister back home. Our team brought her (the eldest sister), recorded her statement, and registered a case.”

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So far, police have recovered the bodies of Karan’s stepfather Nitin alias Bhuriya Patil, his mother Kavita Patil, and his 9-year-old sister Sweety from the canal. Karan’s 16-year-old brother Harish and 2-year-old stepbrother Prathamesh remain missing. Harish, Karan, and Sweety were Kavita’s children from her first marriage.

Based on the complaint lodged by Karan’s elder sister Khushi, police registered a case. Gadhiya said Khandiyo, one of the accused, was apprehended on Wednesday and was being questioned. The two other identified accused are Abha and Bunty, while the fourth suspect remains unidentified.

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Khushi told police that the family left Jalgaon around 7 pm on November 21 in a car driven by Abha, with Bunty accompanying him. After they stopped for a meal and refuelling, a second car carrying Khandiyo and the unidentified accused intercepted them. The two men forcibly took Kavita, Prathamesh and Nitin into their car.

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Abha and Bunty then drove Karan, Harish, and Sweety in the first car to a canal near Sejwad village. There, they threw all three children into the water, though Karan managed to swim and climb out with the help of a pipeline.