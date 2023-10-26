Maharashtra: Five killed, 22 injured as bus overturns in Beed
PTI |
The accident took place at around 6 am when the bus was on way from Mumbai to Beed.
Five people were killed and 22 others injured when a speeding private bus overturned in Maharashtra's Beed district on Thursday morning, police said.
The accident took place at Aashta Fata between 5.45 am and 6 am when the bus was on way from Mumbai to Beed, located about 120 km from here, they said.
We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.
The bus was moving at a high speed. Its driver apparently lost control over the wheels and as a result it met with the accident, the police said.
Among those killed, four were residents of Beed district and one was from Yavatmal, Ashti police station in-charge Santosh Khetmalas told PTI.
Besides, 22 people were injured in this accident. They were taken to various hospitals for treatment, he said.
Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!Get Latest India News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
Topics