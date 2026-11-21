The Maharashtra government has constituted a six-member committee headed by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to recommend to the Centre the naming and potential rechristening of metro railway stations in Mumbai, Pune and Nagpur metropolitan regions.

The Maharashtra government has constituted a six-member committee headed by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. (File Photo/PTI) more less

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The panel has been asked to consider the cultural, historical and geographical significance of an area, local public sentiments and the need to avoid controversy while recommending names, according to a Government Resolution (GR) issued by the Urban Development Department (UDD) on November 18.

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Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who holds the UDD portfolio, will be the co-chairperson of the panel.

The other members will include the Lok Sabha MP and MLA from the area, and the mayor or chairperson of the respective local self-government body. The administrative head of the metro project implementing agency will act as Member-Secretary of the committee.

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{{^usCountry}} The committee will function under Rule 3(1) of the Centre's Metro Rail (Naming or Renaming of Stations) Rules, 2026, notified by the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs in March this year. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The committee will function under Rule 3(1) of the Centre's Metro Rail (Naming or Renaming of Stations) Rules, 2026, notified by the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs in March this year. {{/usCountry}}

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As per the rules, the panel must consider six criteria, including cultural heritage, historical and geographical significance, local sentiments, ease of pronunciation and consistency with the locality's identity while naming or rechristening metro stations.

It will also have to avoid confusion arising from identical or similar-sounding station names and balance the symbolic representation of leaders or deities without triggering a controversy, according to the GR.

Under the standard operating procedure, metro railway managements or implementing agencies will first scrutinise representations received to name or rename stations and submit detailed proposals to the state government.

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The state UDD will place these proposals before the committee, whose recommendations will subsequently be forwarded to the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs for approval.