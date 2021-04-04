Lockdown-like curbs announced in Maharashtra; malls and cinemas shut

The Maharashtra government on Sunday announced stricter curbs and weekend lockdown due to a huge spike in the number of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases. The decision was taken at a cabinet meeting chaired by chief minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Announcing the stringent curbs, state minister Nawab Malik said that there will be complete lockdown on weekends, which will begin at 8pm on Fridays and continue till 7am on Mondays.

Also Watch: Maharashtra records highest 1-day spike

The government has also asked public transport to operate at 50 per cent of their capacity. Theatres, multiplexes, malls and religious places will also remain shut as part of the stringent curbs announced on Sunday.

Malik said that there are no restrictions on opening of industrial units and markets.

"Only essential services will be permitted. Restaurants are permitted only for take away and parcel services. For offices, employees will have to work from home. A detailed SOP will be released soon," said minister Aslam Shaikh.

The new measures will come into force from Monday and remain in place till April 30, the government said.

Also Read: In a first, Pune records over 10,000 new Covid-19 cases in 24 hours

The number of Covid-19 cases have been increasing at an alarming rate in Maharashtra, the worst-hit state. On Saturday, the state recorded 49,447 new Covid-19 cases and 277 deaths in a 24-hour period, according to the state health department bulletin.

The active number of Covid cases in the state stands at 4,01,172. With the fresh fatalities in the last 24 hours, the Covid death toll has mounted to 55,656 in Maharashtra.

The rising number of Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra has concerned the Centre too, with the Union health ministry saying it is among the states which are contributing the most (more than 80%) to the country's daily tally.

India too has seen a spike in the number of daily Covid-19 cases. On Sunday morning, 93,249 new cases - the highest since September last year.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a review meeting on the Covid-19 situation where he emphasised on the need to observe Covid-appropriate behaviour like wearing masks and following social distancing.