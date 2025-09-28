Mumbai, NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Sunday urged the Maharashtra government to urgently implement comprehensive relief and rehabilitation measures, citing the devastation caused by torrential downpours in several parts of the state. Maharashtra govt must launch urgent relief, rehabilitation measures in rain-hit areas: Pawar

Pawar said in a statement that the ‘panchanama’ process should not be restricted by rigid deadlines, stressing that completing assessments on time is often “impossible during such unprecedented calamities”.

“Losses that become evident later - such as houses collapsing due to structural damage or crops and livestock being affected after floodwaters recede - should also be considered for compensation,” he said.

Incessant rains have battered several regions in the state. In the traditionally drought-prone Marathwada, swollen rivers, including Godavari, have cut off villages, inundated low-lying roads and bridges.

Solapur, located in western Maharashtra, has also witnessed heavy rains and crop damage.

Besides immediate financial aid, the former Union agriculture minister also suggested, the government should prepare a long-term revival and rehabilitation plan.

This plan should include special assistance for re-sowing crops, rejuvenating orchards, restoring land that has become infertile, and repairing irrigation infrastructure such as bunds, canals, wells and pumping systems. Desilting and soil conservation should be prioritised, he said.

Rehabilitation of essential infrastructure, including schools, healthcare centres, roads and electricity networks, must be carried out on a war footing once the rains subside, he added.

The NCP chief proposed the distribution of essential household goods, farm equipment, fodder, school materials and tools for small businesses to families whose belongings were destroyed by the floods.

To protect farmers’ interests, he suggested relaxing eligibility criteria under the crop insurance scheme to ensure maximum coverage and urged the government to ensure there are no delays or denial of claims by private insurance companies.

“Recovery of loans from farmers and small businesses should be deferred, and a comprehensive loan waiver should be announced to provide relief,” the statement said, quoting Pawar.

He called for organising counselling camps to help disaster-affected people overcome psychological trauma and dissuade them from taking extreme steps.

Noting that the government machinery is working round-the-clock to address the crisis, he urged citizens to remain patient, expressing confidence that the state would “recover from this disaster as it had in the past”.

