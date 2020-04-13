Maharashtra issues notification extending lockdown till April 30

india

Updated: Apr 13, 2020 16:59 IST

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government issued a notification on Monday extending the lockdown in the state till April 30. The restrictions were set to end at midnight of April 14.

“It is expedient to take measures further to contain the spread of coronavirus, therefore, in exercise of the powers conferred under section 2 of the Epidemic Disease Act, 1897 the state government directs that the lockdown orders shall now be extended up to and inclusive of April 30, 2020,” said the notification issued by the chief secretary, Ajoy Mehta.

The state imposed a lockdown to stop the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) from the midnight of March 23. The lockdown orders were revised twice, and the final order was issued on March 25.

Maharashtra has the highest number of Covid-19 infections and fatalities across the country. The count also crossed 2,000 mark on Monday after 82 new cases were recorded since last night. The state’s tally stands at 2064 cases and toll at 149.

Officials said the rising numbers of cases has forced the state government to extend lockdown till April 30.

Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray declared on Saturday to extend the lockdown till April 30. He has also said the state may have to extend some restrictions even further if people did not co-operate.

However, the state is also considering announcing certain relaxations for areas where there are no cases. The decision is likely to come after a meeting involving the chief minister on Monday.